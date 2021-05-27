The Old Diplomatic Playbook Has Failed Israel-Palestine
Through the course of three Israeli-Hamas wars in Gaza between 2009 and 2014, Washington officials developed a detailed diplomatic playbook for managing the crises. Violence erupts between Hamas and Israel. Washington publicly embraces Israel but works behind the scenes with Egyptian and Qatari interlocutors, among others, toward a diplomatic solution. As Palestinian civilian casualties mount, U.S. officials convey impatience to Jerusalem, privately, then publicly. If the Israeli ground invasion, which both sides hope to avoid, is forestalled, cease-fire contours take shape. Jerusalem asks Washington for more time, citing strategic successes in eliminating terrorist capacities. Hamas and Israel calibrate their strikes to signal de-escalation. Washington informs Jerusalem that time’s up. The cease-fire is declared.prospect.org