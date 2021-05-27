Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Releasing in Kids Sizing with Additional Logos
Dropping for the kids, we have an exclusive Air VaporMax 2021 that comes with some added Swoosh logos. Looking closer, this Nike Air VaporMax 2021 features Grey across the upper while Volt outlines the Swoosh, eyestay, pull tabs, liner, and insole. Next, the pair has Flyknit on the upper along with a standard lacing system. We have the ‘Move to Zero’ logo along with recycled Nike Grind materials on the insoles. Finally, a clear VaporMax unit finishes the look.www.sneakerfiles.com