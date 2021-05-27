Cancel
Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Releasing in Kids Sizing with Additional Logos

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDropping for the kids, we have an exclusive Air VaporMax 2021 that comes with some added Swoosh logos. Looking closer, this Nike Air VaporMax 2021 features Grey across the upper while Volt outlines the Swoosh, eyestay, pull tabs, liner, and insole. Next, the pair has Flyknit on the upper along with a standard lacing system. We have the ‘Move to Zero’ logo along with recycled Nike Grind materials on the insoles. Finally, a clear VaporMax unit finishes the look.

EnvironmentHypebae

Nike Drops Eco-Friendly Air Force 1 Made Using "Himalayan Rhubarb"

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, Nike has now dropped a new iteration of the Air Force 1 as part of its eco-friendly “Plant Dye” collection. Dubbed “Himalayan Rhubarb,” the low-cut kicks are designed to celebrate Mother Nature with low-impact fabrics and natural dyes. The OG silhouette comes with a crisp...
Aerospace & Defensehouseofheat.co

Tear-Away Nike Air Force 1 “Pastel Reveal” Releases June 2nd

For the most part, TikTok’s contribution to the sneakerverse has been cringeworthy. It has, however, provided us with some gems on occasion. For the sneaker brands, the manner in which the Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian” took over the platform aided in the eventual hype for the release. The same went for the tear-away Air Force 1s from early last year. The can’t-look-away customizing videos blew up, putting the two or three options that released last year in the unattainable category. With the market screaming for the sneaker, Nike would naturally continue into 2021 with more tear-away takes — and today we get our first glimpse at the year’s sophomore release, the Tear-Away Air Force 1 “Pastel Reveal”
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out in USA Colors

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low will be dropping in a special USA-themed colorway ahead of Independence Day 2021. This Independence Day means a lot to Americans. With the pandemic finally easing up in the majority of the states, faily and friends are starting to get back together to enjoy their company without fears of the virus. Along with the timing, summer 2021 will likely be a full season of events and get-togethers. One of the main holidays this summer will be Independence Day which will see a full rollout of USA-themed editions.
RetailSneakerFiles

This Jordan MA2 Releasing in Kids Sizing

The Jordan MA2 will drop in a kids exclusive colorway that will be available for the Summer. This Jordan MA2 comes dressed in a White, Coast, Light Fusion Red, and Black color combination. Highlighted with White mesh on the upper while shades of Blue, Pink, Green, and Yellow run throughout. Also constructed with leather, a graphic lands on the insoles, White adorns the midsole, and a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Releasing Another Drew League Air Force 1 Low

Paying tribute to the annual Drew League, a pro-am basketball tournament that takes place in South Central Los Angeles during the Summer. Once again, they will have their own Air Force 1. Different from the 2020 release, the 2021 ‘Drew League’ iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low comes...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Over $50 on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. A wise man once said it’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary. Actually, that wise man was Paulo Coelho, and though he may have written such sincere words in The Alchemist, we like to imagine he was also thinking of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus running shoes. And those just so happen to be on sale at Nike for a limited time.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Available Now // Nike Air VaporMax EVO “Bright Crimson”

While it’s highly unlikely the Nike VaporMax EVO will live up to the lofty expectations of other bare-Air options like the VaporMax Plus, the hybridized silhouette has already garnered up significant interest before its debut release this month. The drum-up of anticipation has been helped along by a bevy of future options to be released, the latest whipped up in a bonafide Nike staple colorway of white, black, grey, and red.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

The Nike VaporMax Plus is Pretty in Pink

Nike’s summer 2021 lineup will be like no other. While the brand will ride the wave of any sneakerheads beginning to go back outside for the first time in over a year the Swoosh has been pretty busy preparing new editions which includes this VaporMax Plus in Pink. Releasing exclusively...
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Introducing the Nike Air Max Furyosa NRG

Nike will launch a new model known as the Air Max Furyosa which has a futuristic theme. You can also expect various colorways to launch during the warmer months and beyond. This Nike Air Max Furyosa features a Metallic Silver, Black, White, and Sail color combination. As you can see, the pair has elements from past Air Max models and has a layered Air Max unit. The lacing system wraps the toe and heel and 3M reflective detailing runs throughout. Finally, we have a recycled Grind rubber outsole to finish the look.
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low ‘Light Bone’ Releasing Soon

Continuing the Nike Dunk releases, we have a new Dunk Low that will debut during the warmer months. This time around, the brand dresses the pair up in ‘Light Bone.’. This Nike Dunk Low features a Sail, Light Bone, Cashmere, and Pale Ivory color combination. Constructed with Sail leather across the uppers while Light Bone adorns the overlays, branding, and rubber outsole. Finally, we have Yellow hinted on the tongue and an aged midsole that gives them a vintage look.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Another Nike SB Blazer Mid ‘Mosaic’ is Releasing

Nike SB will release another pair part of the ‘Mosaic Pack’ that’s inspired by art. Once again, we have the Blazer Mid. Looking closer, this Nike SB Blazer Mid features Dark Wine throughout. Constructed with leather, mesh, and suede, the Swoosh once again is broken on the lateral side. On the medial, we have a traditional Swoosh that’s two-tone. Lastly, we have White and Gum on the midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

Nike Air Max 90 “Laser” Release Date

Arriving with a similar to Mark Smith’s “Laser” Air Force 1 Low from 2003, Nike has given the same aesthetic to their Air Max 90. Fresh off of its 30th Anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 reinstated some hype last year which will carry into 2021. New editions have been surfacing weekly for future releases and now the Laser theme will adorn the classic 90’s runner. Featuring a full tonal one-piece upper in a nude colorway, a Laser design is used throughout the entire design. Tonal Nike Swoosh and Air Max branding are added in as normal while white laces, a white midsole, and a Natural toned Air bubble and rubber outsole finish off the new offering.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Structure Emerges With “Hyper Pink” Accents

The Nike Air Structure has been one of the most anticipated retro releases from the Swoosh in recent years, and its finally here. Now, Nike is adding new colorways to the mix, like this women’s “Hyper Pink” version, coming soon. Nike’s Air Structure runner returned last month, marking another beloved...
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Snow Leopard” Releases in June

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has surfaced in a new rendition that calls for a Snow Leopard theme detailed with Light Blue detailing. Dressed officially in Pure Platinum, Light Blue Fury, and Black, the Air Force 1 Low arrives in a classic white leather tone that covers the toes and panelings. The neutral base is contrasted and detailed with Snow Leopard suede covering panelings on the toes, eyestays, and heels. Light Blue paints the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides while also appearing on the tongue labels. A black sockliner and heel add a touch of darker tones to the silhouette while a white midsole and milky translucent rubber outsole finish off the new offering.
ApparelHighsnobiety

AIK Stockholm x Nike Air Max 90: Official Release Date & Price

Stockholm-based AIK Fotboll is traditionally one of the biggest football clubs in Sweden and — on rare occasions — punches above its weight in European competition. Slightly more frequent though, is its penchant to punch above its weight when it comes to being one of the most stylish football clubs in the world.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Specks Of Color Appear On This Black Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021

With models such as the Nike Air Max Genome and the extensive “Plant Cork” pack, Nike’s Move to Zero initiative reimagines lifestyle silhouettes via a sustainability lens. Another instance of the campaign’s efforts is the creation of the Nike Vapormax 2021, which has just unveiled a clean black and white offering that sees a subtle twist.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Replicates The Classic “Pure Platinum” Look

In 2020, the Nike Vapormax took on sustainability far too quickly and aggressively, resulting in a color selection difficult to incorporate on an everyday basis. 2021’s iteration, on the other hand, improves on this point, its recycled materials a bonus to an otherwise classic look. And few are quite as “classic” as the “Pure Platinum” colorway, which is due to see an update very soon.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Light Blue Denim Appears On This Beaded Nike Air Max Viva

With the nationwide vaccine rollout slowly making people feel more comfortable about outdoor activities and gatherings, music festivals such as Lollapalooza have already announced their schedules, as well as COVID vaccine or negative test requirements for attendance. For those who are still iffy about these events, Nike is bringing the festival spirit onto an upcoming Nike Air Max Viva via a denim build and fun accents.