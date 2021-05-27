Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Releasing in Kids Sizing with Additional Logos

For the most part, TikTok’s contribution to the sneakerverse has been cringeworthy. It has, however, provided us with some gems on occasion. For the sneaker brands, the manner in which the Air Jordan 1 “Obsidian” took over the platform aided in the eventual hype for the release. The same went for the tear-away Air Force 1s from early last year. The can’t-look-away customizing videos blew up, putting the two or three options that released last year in the unattainable category. With the market screaming for the sneaker, Nike would naturally continue into 2021 with more tear-away takes — and today we get our first glimpse at the year’s sophomore release, the Tear-Away Air Force 1 “Pastel Reveal”