Port Carbon man charged in shooting

A Port Carbon man has been arrested on criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges for the shooting Wednesday in the borough. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said Curtis Branch, 38, was arrested by borough police for the 1:05 p.m. incident in the 300 block of Coal Street. A female victim was shot and drove to the borough police station. Branch was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David Plachko at 8 p.m. He was denied bail and sent to the Schuylkill County Prison.