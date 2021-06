There are all too many signs that antisemitism has morphed into a more sophisticated form and is less of a concern for Americans than it once was. The thinly disguised antisemitic venom spewed by some progressives in Congress – they call it anti-Zionism – notoriously goes unaddressed by its leadership. This despite it being long past the time that any serious person believes that their singling out the Jewish state for special criticism has nothing to do with the Jewishness of Israel.