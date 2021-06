I was going to write about burnout…but, guess what? Life’s just too good right now. The energy shift is almost palpable, even just in the last few weeks. In that time, I got my second vaccine and didn’t die. I attended a small indoor celebration for a few high school graduates (can we all please, if we know someone who is graduating, give them some serious love?), and I finally welcomed a couple of neighbor kids into my home to play with my kids!