Bank of Japan : Pandemic-relief measures expand Bank of Japan's assets by 18%

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's asset holdings as of end-March rose 18.2% from a year earlier, as it aggressively pumped money via asset purchases to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. The total balance of asset holdings stood...

www.marketscreener.com
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
