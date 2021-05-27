Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow get matching tattoos with Adrienne Banfield

By Celebretainment
Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith has got matching tattoos with her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield. The 49-year-old actress showed off her new ink after the trio went to artist Dr. Woo to get blossoming lotus designs. Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Jada wrote: "Look what we did!!! Thank you...

www.thereporteronline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Gam#Mum Adrienne Banfield#Daughter#Granddaughter#Blossoming Lotus Designs#Artist Dr Woo#Lotus#Downwards#Matching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Willow Smith surprises Jada Pinkett Smith with a 'Wicked Wisdom' reunion

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9, but Red Table Talk celebrated early with a new episode Wednesday (May 5). Red Table Talk centers around three generations of strong women in Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (affectionately known as Gammy), and the honest conversations they have with their guests. The holiday is already special for the Facebook Watch Originals series, which debuted around Mother's Day 2018, but Willow ensured that this year was bigger and better than ever for her mom.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Willow Smith Pays Homage To Jada Pinkett-Smith With Sweet Mother’s Day Surprise on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett-Smith received an early mother’s day surprise while filming an episode of Red Table Talk. Typically the episodes focuses on conversations with family and friends about the most important and provocative topics of the day. On Wednesday’s episode the three generations of women celebrated three years of the show, and the upcoming holiday (Mother’s Day). The episode began with different mother’s sharing their stories, and ended with Willow paying homage to her mother in a special way.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tamron Hall & More!

WILLOW SMITH SURPRISED JADA PINKETT-SMITH WITH HER BAND WICKED WISDOM: During yesterday's episode (May 5th) of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith celebrated Mother's Day by surprising mom Jada Pinkett Smith with a performance with her band Wicked Wisdom. Willow said, “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.” She added, “I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.” Once Willow took the stage with the band, a surprised Jada said, “Oh my god, what is happening right now?!”
Musickiss951.com

Willow Smith Performed with Her Mom’s Metal Band For Mother’s Day

For a special Mother’s Day-themed episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow planned a huge surprise for her mother. Willow, who is a guitarist, reunited Jada’s nu-metal band from the 2000s for a performance of their song “Bleed All Over Me.”
Musicsunnysidesun.com

Willow Smith needed to learn guitar to 'really call herself a musician'

Willow learned the guitar because she felt she "needed" to be able to play an instrument to be taken seriously as a musician. The 20-year-old star recently embarked on a new era with her rock single, 'Transparent Soul’, featuring Travis Barker. And the 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker - whose parents...
MusicNewsTimes

See Willow Smith Perform 'Transparent Soul' With Travis Barker on 'Fallon'

Willow Smith performed her new single “Transparent Soul” alongside drummer Travis Barker on the latest episode of The Tonight Show. The pop-punk track features on Smith’s upcoming album, an LP influenced by her love of bands like My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s former metal band Wicked Wisdom.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Willow Smith – ‘Transparent Soul’

Willow Smith is rocking out in the latest set of visuals for her song, ‘Transparent Soul.’. The clip sees the singer on stage before she winds her way through the crowd, where she meets a mysterious figure. She goes on to make an emotion connection with it and it follows her out of the club.
CelebritiesThe FADER

Willow Smith shares video for “Transparent Soul”

After dropping the single back in April, Willow Smith shared the official video for her single "Transparent Soul" on Friday, also featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The visuals see Smith making her way through a dingy club, getting into small altercations along the way before a strange figure continues to follow her around. The video's perspective grows more and more disorienting as Smith tries to get away from—but eventually comes face to face with—the silver figure.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Jada Pinkett News

Willow Smith surprises Jada Pinkett Smith with a Wicked Wisdom reunion. Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 9, but Red Table Talk celebrated early with a new episode Wednesday (May 5). Red Table Talk centers around three generations of strong women in Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (affectionately known as Gammy), and the honest conversations they have with their guests.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

The Women of 'Red Table Talk' Celebrate a Special Mother's Day as the Web Series Turns 3 (Exclusive)

It's a special Mother's Day for the women of Red Table Talk!. The holiday marks three years of the web series airing on Facebook Watch, which had its first episode shot on Mother's Day. To celebrate the holiday, their anniversary and a special episode dropping on Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the success of their dynamic series and its unexpected rise to cultural phenomenon.
MusicNewsTimes

Willow Smith Confronts a Terrifying Figure in a Dingy Rock Club in 'Transparent Soul' Video

Willow Smith has released a new music video for her track “Transparent Soul,” which features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The clip follows Smith as she busts into a dingy rock club, rips a cigarette out of someone’s mouth, takes a drag, and continues to barrel through the room. In between shots of Smith performing the song with her band, she seems to grow increasingly anxious and disoriented, confronting a strange figure in the bathroom who then follows her out of the club. The clip ends with Smith nervously extending a hand toward the figure, right before the clip cuts to black.
CelebritiesVulture

Willow Got Her Mom’s Band Wicked Wisdom Back Together for Mother’s Day

Willow Smith is a rock star with a heart of gold that fanfics have been dreaming of. The 20-year-old got her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith’s nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom back together in celebration of Mother’s Day. On Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Willow, who’s currently working on a punk album of her own as a follow-up to her 2019 self-titled release, explained how she’s always been inspired by the time she spent watching her mom on tour as a kid. “Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform,” she said. “She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother’s Day, I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.’” Pinkett-Smith (along with Gammy, Adrienne Banfield-Norris) look on proudly as Willow jams with the band, singing and playing electric guitar. Nobody wants to have a rock concert explained to them, though. So watch Willow in all her screaming glory above and, uh, maybe put some more thought into that Mother’s Day gift.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jaden Smith & Madison Pettis Look Flirty On Night Out With His Sister Willow — Pics

Madison Pettis and Jaden Smith looked super sweet while spending some time together with Jaden’s sister, Willow, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Check out the pics!. Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis have been in the spotlight since they were youngsters, and their friendship has lasted for years! The duo was spotted out on Tuesday night, June 1, enjoying some time together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young stars, who are both 22 years old, looked super stylish as they were photographed close to one another.
Musicwmagazine.com

Willow Embraces Her Pop-Punk Era

Last month, Willow Smith—whose performer name is simply Willow—released the first single from her upcoming album. The pop-rock song, called “Transparent Soul” and featuring the former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, took off immediately (its music video already has over a million views on YouTube). But it was just the start of a rollout that will surely be filled with more surprises. Just this week, the musician gifted her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, a reunion with Wicked Wisdom, the nu metal band Pinkett Smith founded in 2002, on their Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. And it turns out a metal album might be in the works for Willow, too. For W’s annual Music Issue, Willow discusses touring with her mom and working alongside her early-aughts hero, Avril Lavigne.