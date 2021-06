Have you ever dreamed about making one of Domino's delicious pizzas in the comfort of your own home? Well, we're happy to tell you that your dream can be a reality. According to the website, Domino's pizza got its start back in 1960 with just one location, and it was initially named DomiNick's. Two brothers, Tom and James, purchased the single location pizza spot for $500 and renamed it "Domino's" five years later. Currently, the pizza giant boasts more than 5,600 locations, and it is one of the go-to spots for pizza.