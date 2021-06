There’s nothing better than chips and dip for a quick pick-me-up or to munch along with the latest movie or show you’re watching. If you’re tired of guacamole and salsa dips, you’ve come to the right place. This tasty baked spinach dip recipe is a low-cost, simple dish using accessible store-bought ingredients. And it gets even better — there are no cooking skills involved. Word of caution to all the dairy-friendly, garlic-loving and pretending-the-spinach-makes-this-healthy readers: You won’t be able to stop eating after you’ve started.