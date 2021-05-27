Cancel
Nissan sued by overseas investors over Ghosn arrest

By just-auto.com editorial team
just-auto.com
 6 days ago

Nissan Motor is facing a lawsuit from a group of around 90 institutional investors based outside Japan who claim they suffered huge financial losses after the carmaker brought financial misconduct charges against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn. The investors, based mainly in the UK, Germany and the US, are demanding...

