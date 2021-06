By Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent Projects to be developed across 12 states by Lightsource BP will be capable of powering 1.7m homesBP has bought a pipeline of US solar farms, capable of powering more than 1.7m homes, for more than $220m (£155m) as part of its plan to distance itself from the fossil fuel industry.The oil company has agreed to snap up a string of development projects, totalling 9GW, from the independent US solar developer 7X Energy in a “significant step” towards its goal of securing 20GW by 2025. Continue reading…