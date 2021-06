The Japanese yen retreated against the US dollar after strong economic data from the country. According to the statistics agency, the economy contracted by 1.0% in the first quarter after expanding by 2.8% in the fourth quarter as the government implemented a state of emergency. This slowdown led to a 3.9% year-on-year contraction, which was better than the median estimate of 4.8%. Capital expenditure fell by 1.2% while external demand declined by 0.2%. Private consumption, the biggest part of the economy, contracted by 1.5%. Further data showed that overtime pay increased by 6.40% while average cash earnings rose by 1.6%.