France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he stopped...

Germany’s Namibia Genocide Apology and the Limits of Decolonizing the Past

“Words cannot be found to relate what happened; it was too terrible.” This is how Jan Kubas, an eyewitness of the events that followed the battle of Ohamakari in what was then called German South West Africa, now Namibia, in 1904, articulated his struggle to express his memories of the German pursuit of the Ovaherero into the parched Omaheke desert. Kubas was a member of the racially-mixed Griqua people who lived at Grootfontein near the area where following the extermination order by German general Lothar von Trotha, thousands were driven into the barren Omaheke.
PoliticsAsbarez News

Macron Calls for Karabakh Settlement with ‘Respect for Armenia’s Sovereignty’

President Emmanuel Macron of France said only a political settlement of the Karabakh conflict can bring stability to the region. The French leader reiterated his long-held position in a congratulatory message to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for garnering the lead in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Armenia. “The Armenian people...
Politicskelo.com

France’s Macron says tensions with Turkey have eased

PARIS (Reuters) – Tensions with Turkey have eased over the last few weeks but European countries will remain cautious, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. “Tensions have eased in recent weeks”, Macron told a news conference when speaking about Turkey. “We will continue to be vigilant throughout the summer...
Immigrationlowyinstitute.org

Macron’s right-wing gamble

On a recent Saturday afternoon in Paris, thousands of protesters gathered at the Place de Clichy in the north west of the city in one of 140 so-called “Liberty Marches” across France that day in a statement against a perceived lurch to the right by mainstream politicians, especially President Emmanuel Macron.
Presidential Electiondnyuz.com

Why France’s Emmanuel Macron Should Be Worried About Next Year’s Elections

Following a three-month pandemic delay, French voters went to the polls on June 20 for the first round of local elections, which will fill the seats of assemblies in France’s 13 regions and 96 departments. There will be a second round of voting on June 27, but the electorate has already sent some clear messages. President Emmanuel Macron’s party, La République en Marche (LREM), has little local support. Main opposition leader Marine Le Pen and her right-wing National Rally party are not expanding their base. And a record number of eligible French voters can’t be bothered to vote.
Presidential Electionriverbender.com

Riviera campaign is key to hopes of France's far-right party

PARIS (AP) — The best chance of victory for Marine Le Pen’s far-right party in this weekend’s French regional election runoff is a European lawmaker who meets regularly with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and celebrated Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Thierry Mariani is in a tight race with a mainstream conservative...
Presidential Electionstratfor.com

What Macron's Poor Performance in Regional Elections Means for France

Weak performances by French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist and Marine Le Pen's right-wing parties in the first round of regional elections in France suggest that new candidates could become central players in the presidential election in 2022. This could push Macron to avoid any unpopular economic reforms that could damage his reelection chances....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Macron's party loses big in France's regional elections

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, La République en Marche, garnered only 10.9 % of the vote in Sunday's regional elections, which saw bigger wins for mainstream left-and-right wing parties, according to an exit poll by Elabe. Why it matters: Sunday's regional elections are seen as a barometer for next...
Politicswcn247.com

Sealed with a kiss: Macron revives France's cheeky embrace

PARIS (AP) — The double-cheeked embrace that was a customary greeting in France before the coronavirus pandemic saw it largely abandoned as a potential kiss of death is back with a presidential seal of approval. French President Emmanuel Macron made the return of “la bise” all but official Friday by giving warm cheek-to-cheek embraces to two World War II veterans at an award ceremony. The French leader wore a face mask. The veterans — Leon Gautier, 98, and Rene Crignola, 99 — did not. But both seemed comfortable, and reciprocated, as Macron reached in and put his cheeks against theirs. The presidential gesture marked another step toward France feeling like its former self again. Face masks came off this week, too. And a nighttime curfew will end Sunday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron calls for European tech company push by 2030

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday outlined an ambitious push for Europe to create 10 technology giants worth 100 billion euros ($121.26 billion) each in valuation by 2030, in a bid to rival U.S. companies that dominate the sector. The goals are part of a...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron says G7 is not hostile towards China

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - The G7 group of nations may have its differences with China over issues such as forced labour and human rights, but it is not a club that is hostile to the Asian economic powerhouse, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. “China is...
dawsoncountyjournal.com

France’s Macron spars with UK’s Johnson over Brexit geography

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron stepped into the Brexit maelstrom on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit by sparring with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the post-Brexit geography of the United Kingdom and France. Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European...
Europewhtc.com

Macron says we love sausage but let’s not waste time on this

CARBIS BAY, France (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain’s sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues. Tensions between Britain and the European Union over their Brexit deal exploded into an open war of words on...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

America is back with Biden, France's Macron says

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world under President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday, illustrating the relief felt by many key U.S. allies that the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. Macron’s remark echoes that...