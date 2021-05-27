The big global greenwashing crackdown

Fashion is among the worst offenders of greenwashing, consumer protection agencies say. Now, they are rewriting the regulations and cracking down on enforcement. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), a global network of consumer protection authorities from over 65 countries, works to coordinate cross-border enforcement of greenwashing guidance, whether through soft enforcement like voluntary compliance and warning letters, or formal investigations with court processes that can be considered criminal in some cases of intentionally reckless conduct. In its most recent sweep of global websites, the ICPEN found as many as 40 per cent of environmental claims could be misleading consumers. In the UK, the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) watchdog says more than half of consumers take these claims into account when making purchasing decisions.