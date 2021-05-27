Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China allows some banks more overseas borrowing to lift loan pressure -sources

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have allowed smaller banks to borrow more from overseas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that mainly benefits the local branches of foreign banks who have reported a shortage of foreign-currency capital. The sources told Reuters that some...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Foreign Banks#Bank Financing#Overseas Markets#Commercial Banks#Commercial Lenders#Reuters#Pboc#Central Bank#Foreign Exchange Loans#Foreign Currency Deposits#Domestic Firms#Chinese Domestic Clients#Chinese Regulators#Foreign Currency Capital#Regulations#Shanghai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LotteryUS News and World Report

Chinese Central Bank's Digital Yuan Given Trial by Lottery

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will launch a lottery in June giving out free online wallets containing 200 digital yuan ($31.34) to winners, in another trial for the central bank's eCNY, according to a notice on the city's government website. The "red envelopes" - a reference to China’s traditional...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Rushes to Pull Back the Yuan From a Three-Year High

BEIJING — China is trying to rein in the yuan as it surges to three-year highs against the U.S. dollar. A stronger yuan makes Chinese goods relatively more expensive to buyers overseas, and has spurred concerns about the competitiveness of Chinese exports — a major contributor to national economic growth.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan stabilises after new FX requirements, corp clients told to hedge

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan clawed back earlier losses on Tuesday taken after authorities ordered banks to increase their foreign exchange holdings, although investors are wary of further moves by policymakers to rein in a rising currency. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday it would raise the FX reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions to 7% from 5%, from June 15, its first such move in 14 years. While the shift was widely seen aimed at reining in fast yuan appreciation, analysts said it would have very limited impact on the currency, amounting to a withdrawal of just $20 billion of long-term dollar liquidity from the banking system, compared with deposits of $1 trillion. Prior to the central bank's move on Monday, the yuan had hit a three-year high against the dollar. "It is certainly not a game changer," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "However, we think the announcement sent a signal to the markets that there are enough tools in central bank's toolbox to curb RMB's one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has exited the direct intervention." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a new three-year high of 6.3572 per dollar, 110 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3682. The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.3660 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 5 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a slight rebound, the spot market traded in a thin range of less than 100 pips on Tuesday morning, as investors were wary of additional policy moves if the local unit strengthened at a rapid pace again, said a trader at a foreign bank. "While this policy will lock in a certain amount of capital inflow and make foreign exchange funding costs higher, its effectiveness remains in doubt," Citi analysts said in a note. "We think the fundamental factors supporting a strong RMB have not changed." Similarly, Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ in Shanghai, said the move should only "slow the pace of yuan appreciation" while expecting 6.3 as the ceiling for the yuan this year. Against the backdrop of recent higher volatility in the Chinese yuan, several banking sources said they had been advised by the FX regulator to guide their corporate clients to hedge FX exposures, despite cost of hedging climbing higher. One-year dollar/yuan swap, a gauge that measure the cost of FX hedging onshore, stood at around 1,535 pips and implied a yield of 2.45%, which is higher than the average onshore interbank repo rate, analysts at HSBC said in a note. "There is room for this to fall, in our view. Once FX swap points fall to a level that is less costly for importers and other hedgers, we could see more USD demand in the forwards space," they added. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3572 6.3682 0.17% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.371 0.01% Divergence from 0.21% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.97 98.28 -0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.782 89.791 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.37 0.01% * Offshore 6.5358 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
EconomyUS News and World Report

Analysis-China's Banks Are Bursting With Dollars, and That's a Worry

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign...
Worldyicaiglobal.com

Yuan Cools After PBOC Reveals Forex Reserve Ratio Hike to 7% on June 15

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- The Chinese yuan paused its appreciation streak that had made the currency stronger than it has been for three years after the central bank announced a rare foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio hike, taking effect from June 15. The People's Bank of China will raise...
Marketsactionforex.com

PBOC Seeks to Curb CNY Appreciation by Withdrawing FX Liquidity

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced to increase of FX deposit reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to 7% from the current 5%, effective June 15. The move, together with recent comments from official, suggests that the central bank is getting uncomfortable with recent appreciation in renminbi (RMB, CNY). We believe the move marks a step backward of renminbi internationalization.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC raised the RRR for FX deposits – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, assess the latest announcement from the PBoC. “The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced a 200 bps hike to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for foreign currency deposits to 7% from current 5% with effect from 15 June. The foreign currency RRR had been steady since the increase from 3% to 5% between September 2006 and May 2007.”
Economydecrypt.co

Turkey's Central Bank Weighs In on Bitcoin Energy Concerns as Regulation Looms

Turkey awaits new regulations on crypto from its policy makers. A recent report by the country's central bank outlined various concerns that regulators are considering. The bank highlighted the environmental impact of Bitcoin for the first time. The Central Bank of Turkey, which is currently working with the other government...
Economykitco.com

China raises banks' FX requirements to rein in yuan

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's central bank has directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the yuan after the currency hit a three-year high against the dollar on Monday. The People's Bank of China (PBOC)...
Economycryptonewspipe.com

Former PBOC Official Says Digital Yuan Not Developed to Monitor Transactions

A former official of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) argued that contrary to opinions about China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan was not developed for monitoring purposes. Digital Yuan Not For Tracking Citizens’ Payments According to Bloomberg on May 30, Yao Qian, the former director of the PBOC’s Digital Currency Institute.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Yuan’s Quick Appreciation Is Not Sustainable, Ex-PBOC Official Says

(Yicai Global) May 28 -- The Chinese currency's rapid appreciation against the US dollar will not continue in the long-term, according to a former director at China's central bank. The renminbi's rising value is not in line with the economic and financial situation at home and abroad, Xinhua News Agency...
Chinanewslivetv.com

China allows three-child policy

Beijing: In a major development, China has decided to allow couples of the country to have up to three children. Chinese President Xi Jinping approved the latest move at a meeting of top Communist Party officials. It will come with “supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country’s...
Economyraleighnews.net

China raises reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will raise the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 2 percentage points from the current 5 percent to 7 percent, beginning June 15. The move aims to strengthen the liquidity management of foreign currencies in financial...
Agricultureava360.com

World Bank approves loan for China food safety project

The World Bank has approved a $400 million loan to help China improve food safety management and reduce food safety risks. The cost of foodborne diseases in terms of human capital productivity loss in China is estimated at more than $30 billion per year, almost 50 percent of the total economic burden of foodborne infections in Asia, according to the World Bank.
Chinanewsverses.com

China invitations 4 European overseas ministers to go to in diplomatic push

BEIJING: The overseas ministers of Eire, Poland, Hungary and Serbia will go to China from Saturday (Could 29), the Chinese language overseas ministry stated, in an indication of a push to strengthen ties with Europe after an funding treaty was frozen. The European Parliament this month halted ratification of the...