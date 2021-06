I first stumbled across this salty-sweet combination when, last summer, I was lucky enough to be invited to Copenhagen, by the kindest and coolest Danish family who followed me on Instagram. They took me round their city and we ended up at Hart Bageri, a famous bakery in Frederiksberg. There, I got the most incredible caramalised, nutty blondie – but there was one ingredient I couldn’t put my finger on, adding a subtle saltiness. I was pointed towards the bakery’s English pastry chef, Talia, who kindly told me the secret: Marmite. This is my version.