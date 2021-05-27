Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold steadies below $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Gold steadied off the key $1,900 level on Thursday, with gains held in check by an uptick in the dollar as investors awaited big-ticket U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy. Spot gold had inched 0.1% lower to $1,895.10 per ounce by 0917...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Norman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Spot Gold#U S Gdp#U S Investors#Gold Price#Currencies#U S Data#Reuters#Anz Research#U S Gold Futures#Cues#Economic Data#U S Gdp#Friday Data#Fed Officials#Inflation#Rising Price Pressures#Monetary Policy#Market Participants#Asset Purchases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
New York City, NYNBC New York

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Await Jobs Data

Bonds yields dipped slightly on Wednesday, as investors digest last week's inflation data and look ahead to Friday's jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked 2.2 basis points lower to 1.593% by around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1.7 basis points to 2.279%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Posted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer stocks, U.S. yields curb appeal

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Asian shares tick up as U.S. data bolsters recovery hopes (Adds details and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday, as elevated Treasury yields and an uptick in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. jobs data for cues on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar, yields firm on strong U.S. data

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets (Recasts, adds comment, and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed on the back of robust manufacturing data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on easing U.S. yields, economic data in focus

* Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets (Updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering below a near five-month peak hit the previous session, as U.S. Treasury yields pulled back, while investors awaited key economic data this week that will shed light on the outlook for inflation.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

Gold futures are trading lower on Wednesday as prices retreated from their highest level since February 8, following a jump in the U.S. Dollar and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Traders are still reacting to yesterday’s stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI report, which raised concerns that the economy could heat up enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
MarketsDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

USD/CNH rates have experienced a more significant technical breakdown than their EUR/CNH counterpart. In general, more weakness in USD/CNH is good for risk appetite, regardless of EUR/CNH price action. Falling US Treasury yields and elevated US equity markets reinforce a market narrative hasn’t been favorable for the US Dollar. PBOC...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares inch down as investors await key U.S. economic data

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited two key U.S. economic reports, although the declines were capped by hopes of a domestic economic recovery on delayed-but-steady rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines. The Nikkei share average slid 0.31% to 28,770.26 by 0215...
go955.com

Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. The world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains patchy with exports reviving but broader economic...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Little Changed As Dollar Steadies

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held steady underpinned by some robust U.S. economic data. Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.69 per ounce, after having scaled a near five-month high earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,909.80. Surveys earlier...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 5-month peak on subdued dollar

* Spot gold may rise into $1,932-$1,953/oz range- technicals (Updates prices, adds comments) June 1 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near a 5-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by a subdued dollar as focus turned to key U.S. economic data due later this week. Spot gold was up 0.05% at $1,908.81 per...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...
StocksUS News and World Report

S&P 500 Dips, as Healthcare Weighs; Dow Ends Higher

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday, with declines in healthcare and tech shares countered by energy and financial gains, as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation. The S&P 500 financial sector hit a record high, while expected growth in...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold futures hold above $1,900 as spot gold trades just below at $1,899.30

As of 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, the new most active Comex futures contract for (August 2021) is currently fixed at $1902.10 after factoring in today’s decline of $3.30. However, spot or Forex gold is currently trading under $1900 per ounce and fixed at $1899.40, a net decline of just over $7 on the day. Gold futures traded to a high of $1919.20 and a low of $1894.50 before settling just above that key psychological level of $1900 per ounce.