The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education’s budget and finance committee approved a measure allowing UND to adopt a subscription-based tuition model. Committee members unanimously voted to approve the measure, which allows certain students attending UND online to pay a flat-rate fee to take as many, or as few, classes as they wish up to a certain number of credits. The measure is targeted at people who are not considered full-time, degree-seeking students. UND officials who attended the online meeting on Tuesday, June 15, thanked committee members for approving the proposal, which is meant to enhance workforce development efforts in the region.