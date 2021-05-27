USD/ZAR: Breakout Lower Brings Long-Term Support into Sight

The US dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back the gains to show signs of exhaustion yet again. The market is continuing to look very soft, and I think we are going to grind away until we can figure out the barrier at the 1.20 handle. After all, the 1.20 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that has been important more than once. Because of this, I think that there is a certain amount of “market memory” that will come into play, as the 1.20 level could cause yet again more bounces.