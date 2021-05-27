USD/ZAR: Breakout Lower Brings Long-Term Support into Sight
The USD/ZAR has seemingly waved goodbye to the 14.00000 level and is now traversing lower values not sincerely traded since early February of 2019. In early action this morning, another sell-off of the Forex pair has brought the USD/ZAR to a price vicinity of nearly 13.69000 with fast conditions evident. A move higher to approximately 13.78000 today seemingly sparked a significant bearish reversal, which has brought long-term support levels into immediate focus.www.dailyforex.com