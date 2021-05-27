Zucchini Poke Cake Recipe

Red velvet cake is an American staple. Between its namesake eye-catching color and its tangy cream cheese frosting, there's a whole lot to love. Despite being known as a classic Southern dish, according to Southern Living, historians can't quite pin down exactly where red velvet was invented. They do know, however, that a chemical reaction between acidic vinegar and cocoa powder originally gave it its red color in the era before food dye. In fact, red food coloring did not become a staple in red velvet recipes until World War II, when rations made cocoa scarce, and one business man decided to create a recipe to sell more of his company's food dye. Luckily for him it caught on, and the cake retains its not-so-subtle coloring to this day.