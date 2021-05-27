Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow get matching tattoos with Adrienne Banfield

WILLOW SMITH SURPRISED JADA PINKETT-SMITH WITH HER BAND WICKED WISDOM: During yesterday's episode (May 5th) of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith celebrated Mother's Day by surprising mom Jada Pinkett Smith with a performance with her band Wicked Wisdom. Willow said, “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.” She added, “I’m about to reunite with some of my mom’s old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called ‘Bleed All Over Me.” Once Willow took the stage with the band, a surprised Jada said, “Oh my god, what is happening right now?!”