Beyond FMV: the remarkable story of Erica

Tose and Bandai Namco’s upcoming action-RPG Scarlet Nexus is a big, audacious, shonen anime-inspired affair. The game’s influence from Japanese action animation and manga is immediately apparent in its art style: stylized characters with geometrically impossible hair, swinging massive weapons and throwing variously colored waves of energy at each other. Outside of direct anime adaptations, it’s the most overtly anime-inspired AAA game since 2019’s Souls-like Code Vein, or the action-RPG Astral Chain of that same year. Scarlet Nexus picking up the visual playbook of popular series like Ghost in the Shell or the recent Akudama Drive isn’t anything new in video games, but the game, which recently released a playable demo on Xbox and PlayStation, doesn’t seem content to stick with an aesthetic. Scarlet Nexus, in its gameplay flow and visual storytelling, also wants to feel like a manga.