Astoria, OR

N. Oregon Coast's New Youngs Bay Bridge Will Close at Night for Two Weeks

beachconnection.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Astoria, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast’s New Youngs Bay Bridge will undergo extensive work this month, resulting in a two-week night time closure. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it will be full closure of the bridge, shutting down all traffic at night from Sunday, June 6 to Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each week night (Sunday night through Friday morning). (Above: docks at Astoria)

www.beachconnection.net
