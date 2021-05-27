Watch: “The Penthouse 3” Promises More Blood And Evil Schemes In Intense 1st Teaser
SBS has released the first teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of “The Penthouse“!. The video begins with a car exploding loudly and Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah) narrating, “Logan has died.” She goes to to a place honoring the memory of Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and reveals, “There was definitely someone there,” as Joo Dan Te laughs maniacally in the background. Joo Tan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) appears and says, “I’ve missed you, Shim Soo Ryun,” and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) tells Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), “We’ll never be separated again.”www.soompi.com