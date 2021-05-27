Cancel
Watch: “The Penthouse 3” Promises More Blood And Evil Schemes In Intense 1st Teaser

By U. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS has released the first teaser for the highly-anticipated third season of “The Penthouse“!. The video begins with a car exploding loudly and Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah) narrating, “Logan has died.” She goes to to a place honoring the memory of Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and reveals, “There was definitely someone there,” as Joo Dan Te laughs maniacally in the background. Joo Tan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) appears and says, “I’ve missed you, Shim Soo Ryun,” and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) tells Bae Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo), “We’ll never be separated again.”

www.soompi.com
TV SeriesSoompi

Watch: “The Penthouse” Cast Excitedly Reunites For Season 3 Script Reading

SBS has unveiled a behind-the-scenes clip from the script reading for the third and final season of “The Penthouse“!. The new video begins with the actors piling into the room and excitedly greeting one another with hugs and waves. The cast and crew also give warm welcomes to new cast members Park Ho San and On Joo Wan, who introduce themselves and share their high hopes for the drama’s final season.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Evil’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in Bone-Chilling Teaser

Following last week’s news that psychological thriller series “Evil” is moving from CBS to Paramount Plus, the streamer has revealed the premiere date for Season 2 in a bone-chilling teaser trailer. The second season of “Evil” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus June 20. The 13-episode season will release...
MusicSoompi

VIXX’s Ravi Announces June Comeback + Drops 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: VIXX’s Ravi is making his long-awaited return!. On May 26 at midnight KST, Ravi officially announced that he would be making a comeback next month with his fourth EP “ROSES.”. Ravi also released his first teaser for the upcoming mini album, which is due out on June...
TV & Videosdramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Racket Boys, Penthouse 3

Our premieres this week come in two very different shapes, with one drama (or is that season) plowing ahead with what it does best, and the other, the story of a young sports team, something of an unknown quantity. But, K-dramas tend to do sports stories well (read: so that even non-sports fans can enjoy), so I’m hopeful that this one will turn out well.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A New 'Far Cry 6' Teaser Has Dropped, And It's Looking Intense

The Far Cry games know how to build some of the best bad guys you love to hate. Each instalment focuses on one main antagonist who sits somewhere between evil genius and sadistic best friend. The Ubisoft team brings to life these hellish characters that threaten and goad the player, and with this new Far Cry 6 teaser, it's obvious that Antón Castillo will be no different.
Public HealthSoompi

“Nevertheless” Actor Kim Min Gwi Tests Positive For COVID-19 + Other Actors Test Negative

Actor Kim Min Gwi has tested positive for COVID-19. On May 31, a source from JTBC’s upcoming drama “Nevertheless” shared, “Actor Kim Min Gwi, who is part of ‘Nevertheless,’ previously went into self-isolation after coming in close contact with someone who had COVID-19 and recently tested positive for the virus. The cast and crew underwent testing, and they all tested negative for the virus. We are currently following the guidelines provided by the government, and filming will resume as scheduled.”
Worldallkpop.com

D1CE's Woo Jin Young unveils teaser schedule for 1st solo mini album '3-2=A'

Woo Jin Young has officially kicked off the countdown to his solo album!. On May 31 KST, the D1CE rapper released the teaser schedule for his upcoming 1st solo mini album '3-2=A.' According to the schedule, he will be releasing a wide variety of teasers, including a phoot teaser, the album's tracklist, a lyrics spoiler, highlight medley video, music video teaser, and even a choreography preview.
CelebritiesSoompi

Kim Hyun Soo, Lee Ji Ah, And Kim Young Dae Grieve From Unexpected Loss In “The Penthouse 3”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 3” released new stills of Lee Ji Ah, Kim Hyun Soo, and Kim Young Dae!. In the final episode of the hit revenge drama “The Penthouse 2,” the villains of Hera Palace were judged by the law and imprisoned. Logan Lee (Park Eun Seok) returned to Korea with a mysterious man named Baek Joon Gi (On Joo Wan), but viewers were shocked to see Logan Lee get into an explosion right in front of Shin Soo Ryun’s (Lee Ji Ah’s) eyes. Furthermore, questions were raised about Baek Joon Gi, who left his bag behind in the backseat of Logan Lee’s car, Yoo Je Ni’s (Jin Ji Hee‘s) father Yoo Dong Pil (Park Ho San), who hovered nearby Shim Soo Ryun, and the suspicious elder who waved to Logan Lee right before the explosion occurred.
WorldSoompi

T-ara’s Jiyeon And Lee Tae Sun’s Drama “Next Door Witch J” Reveals Poster And Premiere Date

T-ara’s Jiyeon, Lee Tae Sun, and Jang Eui Soo’s new romance drama “Next Door Witch J” is gearing up for its premiere!. “Next Door Witch J” is a short-form drama based around the concept of “K-beauty.” It was selected for the 2020 Broadcasting Content Production Support Project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. The production company is Kim Jong Hak Production, which has produced hit web dramas like “High-End Crush” and “Gogh, the Starry Night.”
Musicallkpop.com

MONSTA X reveals track preview video for upcoming album 'One of a Kind'

MONSTA X is less than a day away from their latest comeback!. On May 31 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled the preview video for their upcoming album 'One of a Kind.' The video features audio clips of all seven tracks on the album, including title track "Gambler" and the Korean version of previously released single "Livin' It Up." The clip also shows the credits for each song, indicating that members I.M, Jooheon, and Hyungwon all participated in songwriting for the album.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Kim Dong Wook Joins Seo Hyun Jin’s Outdoor Stroll in First Teaser for tvN Healing Romance Drama You Are My Spring

The first teaser is here for upcoming tvN Mon-Tues drama You Are My Spring and it’s arriving in the middle of Summer on July 5th but I’m all for the abundance of spring time vibes forthcoming. The first teaser shows us female lead Seo Hyun Jin strolling in the spring time outdoors, dressed in a cute dress with her hair perfectly tousled like a pastoral maiden. She listens to soft music until male lead Kim Dong Wook joins her and then it turns into boppy trot music as they dorkily dance off together for the rest of their walk. It’s nothing terribly memorable in terms of first teasers but does provide visual confirmation that our leads do indeed look very bright and beautiful together.
WorldSoompi

Shin Hyun Been In Talks Along With Song Joong Ki For New Drama

Shin Hyun Been and Song Joong Ki may be meeting in a new drama!. On June 2, an industry representative reported, “Shin Hyun Been has been cast for a leading role in the new JTBC drama ‘Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son’ (literal title).”. In response to the report, Shin Hyun Been’s...
TV SeriesSoompi

Watch: “The Penthouse” Welcomes Back Main Cast And New Characters For 1st Filming Of Season 3

“The Penthouse” has taken viewers behind the scenes of their first filming for Season 3!. The clip begins with Kim Young Dae acting as a reporter, interviewing Lee Ji Ah and Kim Hyun Soo ahead of their first scene. They joke that their answers are always the same, telling viewers that they’re filming diligently and asking them to look forward to it. Lee Ji Ah jokingly adds, “Let’s try it differently. We do not want to film diligently,” as they all start laughing.