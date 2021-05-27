Watch: “The Penthouse 3” Promises More Blood And Evil Schemes In Intense 1st Teaser

The first teaser is here for upcoming tvN Mon-Tues drama You Are My Spring and it’s arriving in the middle of Summer on July 5th but I’m all for the abundance of spring time vibes forthcoming. The first teaser shows us female lead Seo Hyun Jin strolling in the spring time outdoors, dressed in a cute dress with her hair perfectly tousled like a pastoral maiden. She listens to soft music until male lead Kim Dong Wook joins her and then it turns into boppy trot music as they dorkily dance off together for the rest of their walk. It’s nothing terribly memorable in terms of first teasers but does provide visual confirmation that our leads do indeed look very bright and beautiful together.