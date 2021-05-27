Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Local government roundup includes recall talk aimed at A-CC Commissioners

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcHss_0aD4QUtB00

A group of bar owners in Athens is talking about a recall effort aimed at two Athens-Clarke County Commissioners: there is nothing official yet, but the owners of establishments in downtown Athens say they’re unhappy with Commissioners Russell Edwards and Melissa Link, who were instrumental in forcing early last calls on bars as a coronavirus mitigation measure. The bars were, earlier this month, allowed to transition back to the traditional 2am closing time.

With the school year in Athens ending just a week ago, there is an afternoon meeting of the Clarke County School Board’s finance committee: it is underway at 4:30.

The City of Bowman is looking for funding for upgrades to its water system: the Bowman City Council says it wants one million dollars from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

The Barrow County School Board, meeting in Winder, is working on its latest school system budget and looking to hold the line on the Barrow County property tax rate.

The Franklin County School Board convenes in Carnesville, a budget hearing set for 5:30 this afternoon. The Board is looking at a school district spending plan that would be funded by a property tax rate that holds steady from last year.

Hall County sets June 5 as the date for the grand reopening of the park in Murrayville. Upgrades to the park include new tennis courts and refurbished ballfields. They have been closed for the past year because of concerns about coronavirus: the Hall County Library Board, meeting in Gainesville, says its library branches will be fully reopened by August Hall County Commissioners meet this evening: it is a 6 o’clock session at the Hall County Government Center in Gainesville.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
City
Winder, GA
Athens, GA
Government
City
Bowman, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Carnesville, GA
State
Georgia State
Barrow County, GA
Government
County
Clarke County, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Government Center#County Commissioners#County Council#Finance Committee#Government Property#The Bowman City Council#Cox Media Group#Recall#Meeting#Hearing#Athens Clarke County#Property Tax#Establishments#Downtown Athens#Bar Owners#School Year#Upgrades#Closing Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Public Works Director is retiring

Steve Decker is retiring as director of the Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department: Decker tells Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams his last day on the job will be June 1. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... Manager Blaine Williams appointed Decker as director in April 2020. Decker had...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Project RESET Aims to Stop Evictions

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering a program aimed at keeping people facing eviction in their homes, as well as providing financial assistance to landlords. Commissioner Tim Denson is pushing for the creation of Project Reset. Project Reset started in Gwinnett County and has been duplicated in other areas in the...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Morehead updates UGA budget

Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed the fiscal year 2022 budget into law on Monday, May 10. The budget, which was passed by the Georgia General Assembly on March 31, includes funding for major university capital projects and provides increased funding for the University System of Georgia. “I would like to...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Athens, GAwuga.org

Athens News Matters: 5/14/21

ACC Commissioner Tim Denson joins us to talk about Project RESET, an ambitious proposal to address the rising tide of evictions. AthFest is back! Alexia Ridley talks to AthFest Educates Executive Director Jill Helme about the festival and what to expect when it kicks off in September. We'll explain what...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

UGA, A-CC update mask requirements after change in CDC guidelines

The University of Georgia says it is following the latest guidance from the CDC: masks are no longer required at UGA, not for those University faculty, staff, and students who have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says enforcement of the Athens-Clarke County mask mandate had been suspended...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Explainer: Hostile Architecture

At a work session last month, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners heard a presentation on hostile architecture. But what is hostile architecture, how do you spot it in the wild, and what should lawmakers do about it?. The Athens Clarke County Mayor and Commission will meet today at 5:30 for their monthly...
Athens, GAwuga.org

Athens Clarke County Budget Looks to Increase Next Year

Yesterday evening, ACC Manager Blaine Williams presented the Mayor’s recommended budget for FY22, which includes a revenue increase of $7.5 million from last year. Commissioners then voiced items they believe should be prioritized in the budget. According to Manager Williams, the general fund budget for FY22 stands at $148 million...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Citizens fight for the history and future of West Broad Street School

The currently vacant West Broad Street School will house students once again, as Clarke County School District prepares plans for an early childhood education program for the facility. Nestled between West Broad Street, Campbell Street, Minor Street, and Paris Street is a three-building school property dating back to the late...
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

School system receives $1.1M literacy grant

The Barrow County School System is a 2021 recipient of the Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading (L4GA) grant from the Georgia Department of Education. The L4GA initiative aims to improve literacy outcomes for children from birth through grade 12. The school district will receive just under $1.1 million to...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

State budget includes funding for poultry science complex at UGA

ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the state of Georgia, he secured $21.7 million for the construction of phase one of a new Poultry Science Complex on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus. The project will increase the size of the Department of...