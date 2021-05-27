Cancel
Rockdale County, GA

Newton Co man charged in murders in Rockdale Co

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu89U_0aD4QS7j00

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged Javon Price of Covington in connection with the murders. Police announced the arrest on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate this active case.

Deputies have identified a man and woman found shot to death in a car in Rockdale County as a young couple.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the victims are Miykel Blackburn and Trevia Ways, both 22 years old.

Deputies said they found the victims shot multiple times in a car on Bruce Road in Conyers around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

The car was on a remote driveway leading up to a home.

Regan talked to the homeowner who discovered the bodies. Earl Moats said he was going to get his mail Thursday afternoon when he noticed a car in his driveway.

When he walked up to the car to say hello, he saw that the windows were shattered.

“I just stopped to talk to them, and I noticed there was a bullet hole in the rear window,” Moats said.

Moats said when he stepped a little closer to the car, he could see the two bodies.

“I noticed the driver’s side window was shattered, and I looked and could tell the driver had been shot in the neck,” Moats said. “And I looked over and I saw a young lady. She was laying over.”

Investigators were back at the scene on Friday, looking for any evidence that could shed light on the brutal double murder. Forensic investigators were combing the property, possibly looking for a murder weapon.

Moats said he couldn’t understand why someone would do something like this.

“I have no idea, I tell you,” Moats said. “The only thing that concerns me, it was so close. It’s not every day that you find two deceased people in your driveway.”

Moats said it’s a tragedy for the couple and their loved ones.

Police have not released any information about any potential shooters.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002.

©2021 Cox Media Group

