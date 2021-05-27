Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

More single and older women opt for IVF in the UK

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsiyG_0aD4QPTY00
A woman holding her baby bump (PA Wire)

More single women, those in same-sex relationships and those aged 40 and over are undergoing IVF, new figures show.

The proportion of all IVF cycles to patients aged 40-plus has more than doubled from 10% (689 cycles) in 1991 to 21% (14,761 cycles) in 2019, according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA).

The average age of women undergoing IVF was 35.7 years in 2019, while those needing donor insemination were typically aged 34.5 years.

Both of these figures are older than the average age (30.7) of women having children nationally.

The new HFEA report noted a gradual shift in the number of older women having IVF over the last two decades.

It said that, in 1991, 58% of IVF cycles involved patients under 35, but this fell to 40% in 2019.

The latest data also showed there were 2,435 IVF cycles (4% of the total) involving women in same-sex relationships in 2019 – a four-fold increase compared with 489 cycles in 2009 (1%).

Among women with no partner, there were 1,470 cycles (2%) in 2019, up from 565 in 2009 (1%).

It came as the number of IVF cycles carried out since 1991 in the UK reached more than 1.3 million.

There have also been more than 260,000 donor insemination (DI) cycles and, taken together, the treatments have led to the birth of 390,000 babies.

The HFEA said birth rates for all patients under 43 have got better year-on-year.

In 1991, patients aged 35 to 37 had a live birth rate per embryo transferred of 6%, but this rose to 25% in 2019.

HFEA chairwoman Julia Chain said there have been “many positive changes in the treatment of patients” since the regulator was set up in 1991, “with birth rates increasing, multiple birth rates falling and treatment becoming safer”.

She added: “We know that family structures are changing and continue to evolve, and the fertility sector is providing more options for people to create their families.”

Innovation Minister Lord Bethell said: “This report highlights the great strides fertility treatment has made over the last 30 years, allowing parents to experience the joy of new life when they otherwise might not have been able to.

“While there has been progress, the sector still faces challenges – there continue to be disparities in people’s experiences of fertility services and more work needs to be done.

“I urge all women, especially those from black or ethnic minority backgrounds, the Midlands and East of England, who have experienced fertility treatment to share their experience with us through our call for evidence so we can create the first Government-led Women’s Health Strategy built on your voices, to improve the health and wellbeing of all women across England.”

The report also found that the level of NHS funding for fertility treatment varied across the UK, with 62% of cycles funded by the NHS in Scotland in 2019, falling to 20% in some parts of England.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Single Women#Ivf#Uk#Fertility Treatment#Fertility Services#Hfea#Ivf Cycles#Uk#Multiple Birth Rates#Average Age#Nhs Funding#Same Sex Relationships#Parents#People#Disparities#Family Structures#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson to chair four-nation coronavirus recovery summit

Boris Johnson will chair a coronavirus recovery summit with the leaders of the devolved nations on Thursday afternoon. The rearranged meeting was due to take place last week but was postponed after the first ministers of Wales and Scotland pulled out because they wanted it to be a “meaningful discussion with substantive outcomes”.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Portsmouth sign teenager Liam Vincent from Bromley

Portsmouth have signed teenage defender Liam Vincent from Bromley for an undisclosed fee. Left-back Vincent, 18, who made seven National League appearances this season for Bromley, has signed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet League One club. Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website that Vincent had...
Women's HealthMedscape News

New Figures Show Extent of IVF and Donor Insemination

More than 1.3 million in vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles and more than 260,000 donor insemination cycles have been performed in the UK since 1991, resulting in the birth of 390,000 babies, new figures from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) show. The fertility regulator’s annual Fertility Trends report, published...
Public Healthbrignews.com

Single dose COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator

If you feel like you are experiencing any Coronavirus symptoms, please follow the advice from the National Health Service – found here and NHS Inform. Save Lives, Stay at Home. A single dose vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved by the MHRA , which is the UK’s medicines regulator. The...
Cyclingendurance.biz

HSBC UK Breeze celebrates decade of getting more women cycling

A decade on from its inception, British Cycling and HSBC UK are toasting 10 years of the Breeze programme, which has now provided over 320,000 women with a ‘safe, welcoming, and supportive environment to get on their bikes.’. Breeze, so named to ‘capture the fun and freedom of cycling’, was...
Women's Healththeonlinecitizen.com

Avoiding the moral dilemma and emotional trauma of Down syndrome abortions by mainstreaming IVF genetic testing (PGS/PGT-A) for older women

Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, which is characterized by impairment of mental and physical development, together with increased predisposition to certain medical conditions such as congenital heart defects, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease (after the age of 40). It has a worldwide...
Worldhauterrfly.com

After Lactating Women, Doctors Ask The Center To Include Pregnant Women In The Vaccination Drive As Well

After making strenuous efforts to get myself vaccinated against the coronavirus, I finally got my first dose over the weekend. Ever since the government opened up the vaccination drive to include people between the ages of 18 and 45, I have been desperate to get a jab. Like I am sure most people are looking at how vaccine slots on the Cowin website disappear in the blink of an eye. Although I feel like the people who are more susceptible to contract the coronavirus and for whom the virus will cause more complications should be vaccinated first. Pregnant women, for instance. The government has finally allowed lactating mothers to take the vaccine but nothing has been said about pregnant women and this is making them extremely angsty.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

UK MHRA authorises Janssen’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK has granted authorisation to Janssen’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for adults aged 18 years or older. The authorisation comes after the vaccine met the required standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. The MHRA’s decision was analysed and recommended by the...
Healthcysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

EU, UK Considering Expanding Kaftrio to Children Ages 6 and Older

Regulatory agencies in the European Union and in the U.K agreed to consider expanding the use of Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor), in combination with Kalydeco (ivacaftor), to children with cystic fibrosis (CF) who have at least one F508del mutation starting at age 6. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.K.’s Medicines...
Healthpogowasright.org

UK: If you want to opt out of your medical records being shared….

Seen on Twitter, this post by Phil Booth of MedConfidential:. The Government has instructed your GP to hand over your lifelong medical history – your GP doesn’t have a choice, but YOU DO… until 23rd June. If you don’t want your family’s #GPdata used & sold to Hancock’s cronies, send/give...
Businessftadviser.com

UK inflation more than doubles in April

UK inflation more than doubled in April, pushed up by high oil prices and household energy bills. CPI inflation rose from 0.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent, reflecting the Bank of England’s view that inflation might overshoot the 2 per cent benchmark this year. the BoE said it expects...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

UK government publishes consultation on paying older farmers to retire

The Government has published a consultation on changes to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) to support farmers through the agricultural transition period from now until 2027 which will deliver a better, fairer farming system in England. The consultation will be open for 12 weeks and focuses on two key areas:
Women's HealthParents Magazine

How IVF Grants Can Make Treatment More Affordable

Over one million babies have been born via IVF in the U.S.—and that's just as of 2015, according to a report by the CDC. Statistics compiled by CoFertility show that while 33 percent of people get pregnant during their first IVF cycle, a majority (54 to 77 percent) get pregnant by the eighth cycle. But while IVF gives many prospective parents the chance to have a child, the treatment is expensive: On average, IVF can cost $15,000 per cycle, according to Dr. Mark Leondires, medical director at RMA of Connecticut. That's not including the cost of medicine, which can range from $3,000 to $8,000.