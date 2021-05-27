Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow get matching tattoos with Adrienne Banfield

• Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction on the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk" where she discusses getting hooked as a teenager and relapsing after the pandemic began. The TV personality said she ended almost four years of sobriety in April as the covid-19 pandemic was waning, triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne. "I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, 'I can do that, too,'" she said on the show. "And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles." Osbourne's episode of "Red Table Talk" airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CDT. Osbourne also told the hosts -- Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith; and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris -- about the origins of her addictions. Her first opiate-based drug addiction was with Vicodin which was prescribed to her after an operation to remove her tonsils when she was 13, sending her on a lifelong battle. "That was all I needed," she said. Osbourne said the drug silenced her insecurities. "It felt like life gave me a hug." Pinkett Smith responded: "Vicodin will do that." Osbourne added that Vicodin led to her misusing Percocet to eventually heroin "because it was cheaper." Osbourne has said in previous interviews her drug use became the heaviest during her mother's cancer battle and after her father, singer Ozzy Osbourne, almost died after an ATV wreck in 2003.