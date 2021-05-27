Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Diamond Dogs blasted by Razorbacks

By Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCuak_0aD4QGmF00

Top-ranked Arkansas posted an 11-2 win over Georgia at the Hoover Met Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks (43-14) batted around in the second inning, scoring six runs on three hits plus were aided by five walks and a couple of Bulldog miscues. In the fifth, Cullen Smith connected for his seventh home run, a solo shot off Hank Bearden to make it 8-0. Georgia employed five pitchers on the night as they combined to walk 14 with 12 strikeouts, allowing 11 runs on only seven hits.

Freshman Charlie Goldstein (1-1) started and was lifted in the second, allowing three runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. With the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth, freshman Max DeJong came on for the Bulldogs and was a bright spot. DeJong had only two career innings pitched in three appearances due a sore arm. He didn’t make his debut until April 13. However, on Wednesday, he tossed three scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts.

Arkansas starter Lael Lockhart came within an out of a perfect game when Josh McAllister broke up the bid with a single in the seventh with Georgia trailing 10-0. In the tournament, a 10-run rule after seven innings is in effect. After McAllister reached, freshman Corey Collins spoiled the shutout bid and extended the game with a two-run blast, high eighth of the year. Redshirt freshman Josh Stinson added Georgia’s only other hit on the night. Lockhart (3-2) finished with no walks and 11 strikeouts while Heston Tole took care of the final two frames.

Up next, Georgia (31-24) will face Ole Miss in an elimination game on Thursday. First pitch will be at approximately 2 p.m. ET, and Georgia will start freshman left-hander Liam Sullivan (1-1, 3.82 ERA). The start time depends on when the first game of the day finishes. The Thursday opener features Miss. State and Alabama at 9:30 a.m ET. The Georgia game will be televised by the SEC Network and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Georgia’s Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin

On the game…

“Arkansas is number one in the country for a reason. You have to be at your best. We had way too many free passes. We didn’t compete well enough at the plate. We didn’t make plays when we needed to make them, and they did. (Lael) Lockhart was really good, and they made plays behind him. They had good at bats. They took advantage of all the free bases.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stinson
Person
Liam Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Dogs#Home Run#Hits#Ole Miss#The Sec Network#Ike Cousins Head#Cox Media Group#Sec#Hoover Met#Bulldog Miscues#Top Ranked Arkansas#Freshman Corey Collins#Plays#Bats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WGAU

Diamond Dogs defeated in extra innings in Atlanta

Georgia Tech played its longest game in school history Tuesday, rallying past Georgia 7-6 in 14 innings in front of a crowd of 1,163 at Russ Chandler Stadium. The five hour and 37-minute contest ended on a sacrifice fly by Justyn-Henry Malloy as Tech improved to 26-20 while the Bulldogs dropped to 29-21. John Medich, the 10th pitch of the night for the home team, pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for his first win. Freshman Hank Bearden pitched the final 3.2 innings and fell to 3-2. Georgia used seven pitchers who combined for 15 walks and 14 strikeouts. The Bulldogs also made three errors and led 6-3 going to the bottom of the eighth.
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

Razorbacks thrive from ‘chute’ to title

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas won an outright SEC championship late Friday by coalescing early when some of their conference rivals did not, then playing more consistently than any team in the nation. The No. 1 Razorbacks pulled off a feat that had only been done once in SEC...
5newsonline.com

No. 6 Razorbacks Advance To Regional Championship, Shutout Jackrabbits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight game, No. 6 Arkansas recorded a shutout by downing South Dakota State, 4-0, in the winner’s bracket final at Bogle Park on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Fayetteville Regional Championship. The Razorbacks are looking to win their second regional in program history, and their first since 2018.
Fayetteville, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Confidence leads Razorback golf

FAYETTEVILLE — A sophomore on the 2019 Arkansas SEC champion men’s golf team that then failed to advance from NCAA Regionals to the NCAA Tournament, senior Tyson Reeder of Edmond, Okla. insured Wednesday that he and the Razorbacks will play in the NCAA Tournament May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Florida StateIndependent Florida Alligator

Florida loses series, Razorbacks crowned SEC champs

A fly ball soared in the sky for what seemed like an eternity after Razorback Charlie Welch cracked a hit over the head of Florida center fielder Jud Fabian. Eventually, the ball thudded in the dirt as Welch touched second base, and Casey Opitz skipped across home plate. Chaos ensued as the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks cleared the dugout and sprinted toward the outfield to celebrate the 4-3 win and a regular-season SEC crown.
Golfwholehogsports.com

Reeder leads Razorbacks to NCAAs in Scottsdale

Tyson Reeder shot a 6-under 65 to lead the No. 24 University of Arkansas men’s golf team to a second-place finish at the NCAA Kingston Springs (Tenn.) Regional on Wednesday. The Razorbacks posted a team score of 7-under 845 to move on to the NCAA Championships, which start May 28 in Scottsdale, Ariz. No. 13 Vanderbilt won the regional at 18 under, fueled by a region-best 9-under 275 on Wednesday.
Fayetteville, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Razorbacks not looking at just winning SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — If the Arkansas Razorbacks do achieve the outright SEC baseball season championship they would achieve with two victories in this finale three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium with Florida, they will win a championship nearly forgotten with the first Regionals pitch that starts determining the Elite Eight’s College World Series route to Omaha.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Series Preview

The Florida Gators will hit the road for their final series of the regular season. The Gators will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the #1 team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the top team in the country led by their powerful offense. The...
NFL247Sports

Top 10 Razorback Football Players in 2021

After some needed time off, the Razorback football team will begin voluntary offseason workouts next week, otherwise known as the eight-week summer conditioning cycle that will end a couple weeks before the start of fall camp in early August. Based on the 2020 season and what transpired during spring drills, it's time to rank the top 10 Hogs heading into the 2021 season.
Baseballswark.today

Razorbacks looking forward to Friday’s game

FAYETTEVILLE – If the Arkansas Razorbacks do achieve the outright SEC baseball season championship they would achieve with two victories in this finale 3-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium with Florida, they will win a championship nearly forgotten with the first Regionals pitch that starts determining the Elite Eight’s College World Series route to Omaha.
SportsStuttgart Daily Leader

Razorbacks climb at regional; 3 Hogs in top 15

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – Arkansas fired a 4-under-par 280, tying for the fourth-best score by the program at a Regional, and the Razorbacks moved up three spots to third at the NCAA Kington Springs Regional, played at the Golf Club of Tennessee. The 24th-ranked Razorbacks have a 36-hole score of 563 (-5). For the second straight day, fifth-year senior William Buhl fired a 2-under 69 for the Razorbacks and is tied for third with a 4-under-par 138 – one shot off a two-way tie for the individual lead. Julian Perico improved five spots into a tie for 14th thanks to a 1-under 70 Tuesday and a 36-hole total of 141 (71-70). Tyson Reeder also stands in a tie for 14th at 1-under (69-72) over two days.
Fayetteville, ARCourier News

Razorbacks ready for NCAA golf tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Though Arkansas’ men golfers won the 2019 SEC Tournament, Coach Brad McMakin fretted if they had the depth to overcome some bad rounds during the NCAA Regional that would have advanced them to the NCAA Championships that Arkansas hosted at The Blessings. Turns out they didn’t. Thank you...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

New Razorback Offer: 2024 DB Maurice Williams

The Razorbacks continue to roll on with the nation's No. 12 recruiting class for 2022, but many of the staff's latest offers have gone to prospects in the Class of 2024. One of the most recent new offers was extended to Pearland (Texas) Shadow creek safety Maurice Williams.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Sixteen second-year Razorbacks to know: 1-8

The Razorbacks have 16 scholarship players who signed in the 2020 recruiting class and are either true sophomores or redshirt freshmen. These young men are embarking on their second season and will contribute at varying levels. Here's the order in which their impact could be felt this season, at the halfway point, 1-8.
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Razorbacks roll: Fifth-inning barrage finishes Jaspers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas softball team endured a two-plus hour rain delay to start its opening game in the NCAA Tournament, but it didn't hamper the Razorbacks in making short work of Manhattan at Bogle Park on Friday afternoon. Ryan Jackson's two-run double highlighted a five-run fifth inning...
Athens, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Diamond Dogs Shutout by Ole Miss

ATHENS, Ga.—Left-hander Doug Nikhazy provided seven shutout innings with 13 strikeouts to lead No. 11 Ole Miss to a 2-0 win over Georgia Thursday in front of a crowd of 1,577 at Foley Field. After Nikhazy, the Rebels (37-16, 17-11 SEC) turned to closer Taylor Broadway who took care of...
Sportsswark.today

Razorback softball heading to finals

FAYETTEVILLE – Throwing their second consecutive shutout in the NCAA Women’s Softball Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional and again offensively ignited by designated player Linnie Malkin, the SEC co-champion Arkansas Razorbacks followed Friday’s 8-0 victory over Manhattan College with a 4-0 second-round victory over the Summit League champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits Saturday at Bogle Park.
College Station, TXswark.today

Razorback Track Teams Ready for Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE – At least Arkansas track coaches Chris Bucknam and Lance Harter now like the format of the meet they’ve loathed. Razorbacks Women’s Coach Harter and Men’s Coach Bucknam have long lobbied against the needlessly season extending extra layer of the NCAA West Qualifying meet looming Wednesday through Saturday in College Station, Texas as the gateway to the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Razorbacks top coaches poll for 7th consecutive week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is No. 1 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll for the seventh consecutive week and 10th time this season. The Razorbacks (42-10) swept then-No. 8 Florida last week to clinch the SEC championship. Arkansas has won every weekend series this season. Arkansas received all 32 first-place...