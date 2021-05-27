Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, GA

GBI identifies fifth suspect in murder of Bethlehem woman

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

The GBI has identified a fifth suspect in the April murder of Rossana Delgado, the Barrow County woman whose body was found in Gilmer County: murder warrants have been issued for Carolina Ramirez, who is believed to be in Mexico, possibly with another suspect who remains at-large. Three suspects were earlier this month in Mexico.

A man from Royston is arrested in Seneca South Carolina, caught with almost $10 thousand worth of tires and rims reported stolen from an auto dealership earlier this month: David Spears (pictured) faces counts that include grand larceny.

The Sheriff in Hartwell wants help at the Hart County jail: Sheriff Mike Cleveland says he needs new guards. One Hart County jail guard was beaten and injured in an attack by an inmate, an assault that happened earlier this month.

One inmate is accused of making others sick by spreading synthetic narcotics: a 43 year-old female inmate at the Habersham County jail handed out letters lace with drugs earlier this week. Ten inmates at the lockup in Clarkesville had to be treated at a nearby hospital. The accused inmate—43 year-old Stacy Collins of Alto--is facing charges that include reckless conduct.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, GA
County
Hart County, GA
Bethlehem, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Hartwell, GA
City
Clarkesville, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
City
Royston, GA
Barrow County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Spears
Person
Stacy Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Mexico#Accused Of Assault#County Jail#The Assault#Grand Larceny#Gbi#Cox Media Group#Suspect#Murder Warrants#Man#Stolen#Sheriff Mike Cleveland#Seneca South Carolina#Inmates#Reckless Conduct#Synthetic Narcotics#Gilmer County#Habersham County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
WGAU

Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — A 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy fled from a Florida juvenile home and broke into a house, where they found a small arsenal — a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition. When confronted by sheriff's deputies, the pair opened fire, sparking a gunbattle.
San Jose, CAPosted by
WGAU

Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Dramatic video footage released Wednesday by California police shows a Black man walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was fatally shot. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two...
Delaware StatePosted by
WGAU

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said. Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WGAU

Nashville crash: 1 dead, 5 children among 8 injured in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and eight others were hurt in a crash late Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to WSMV and WZTV, the wreck occurred about 8:40 p.m. on Briley Parkway near the Nashville airport. Two or more vehicles collided head-on, leaving one person dead and wounding five children and three adults, a Nashville Fire Department spokesperson said.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Hart County, GA921wlhr.com

Prison Guards Attacked by Inmate in Hart County Detention Center

A Hart County inmate at the Hart County Detention Center is facing more charges after assaulting a female jailer. Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said it happened Sunday. Cleveland said 35-year old Perry Rucker was mopping the floor Sunday night when he suddenly attacked the female guard, allegedly beating her about the head.
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Law enforcement agencies report recent arrests around county

The following arrests around the county were reported May 3-9 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol. •Charles Edward McCurdy Jr., 40, 375 Campbell St., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation. •Larry Joseph Hardigree, 38, 2160 Summerset Dr., Monroe — felony...
Hart County, GAHartwell Sun

Hart inmate attacks guards

An inmate who escaped custody at the Hart County Jail less than a month ago attacked three detention officers on Sunday, sending two of them to the hospital, the sheriff says. Perry Deontrey Rucker,…
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

Slaying of Athens man in Barrow County reportedly linked to gang violence

The slaying of an Athens man during a shooting May 2 on Georgia Highway 316 near Winder appears to be linked to gang violence, authorities said. “In my opinion, it’s definitely gang-related and in retaliation from other things (in Athens),” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Friday. The shooting claimed...
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Sheriff’s office, police departments, GSP report arrests around county

The following arrests around the county April 26 through May 2 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol. •Holly Shedd Baker, 37, Winder — felony probation violation. •James Shamanod Bonds, 34, Gainesville — felony probation violation. •Kody...