Yamaha on Thursday announced that owners of its earliest 8K-compatible receivers, including the V6A, will be eligible for a "future hardware update" starting in fall 2021. The fix is designed specifically to fix an inability to display video from an Xbox Series X or Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card at 4K resolution and a 120Hz frame rate. The company says that PlayStation 5 owners aren't affected. Yamaha hasn't specified the fix but says there will be more information coming this summer, but we at CNET say it's unlikely to be a dongle. Yamaha says that customers should register their devices for more information.