Nike and their Air Max 90 will be launching in a woodsy “Dark Driftwood” makeover which capitalizes on the new brown trend. Thanks to Travis Scott and his love for Mocha Brown colorways, the dark color has seen a surge in demand around the fashion industry, and Nike and Air Jordan have been playing into the hype ever since. This rendition features a Dark Driftwood, Black, Sail, and Light Chocolate makeover which features a creamy Sail mesh base with the additions of Dark Driftwood and Light Chocolate leather and plastic overlays. Black Swoosh logos match the plastic heel piece and the Nike branded tongue labels while a Sail rubber midsole, Light Chocolate Air Unit, and black/brown outsole finish off the new offering.