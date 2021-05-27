Cancel
Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dies at 66

By Naman Ramachandran
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” Davis’ daughter Jasmin posted to Facebook on May 24. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

www.mysanantonio.com
Public HealthPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Real Voice of Milli Vanilli Dead from COVID-19

Milli Vanilli consisted of two good-looking dudes from Munich named Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. In the U.S., their 1989 debut album titled, "Girl You Know It's True", became a mega-seller and ended up winning the duo the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990 which was later revoked.Frank Farian, a German record producer and songwriter, put Morvan and Pilatus together. They became the faces of Milli Vanilli. But not the voices.
