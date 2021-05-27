Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTHWESTERN PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Urich, or 9 miles northwest of Clinton, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Blairstown, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake.alerts.weather.gov