Henry County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTHWESTERN PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Urich, or 9 miles northwest of Clinton, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Blairstown, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
Johnson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 01:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River at Valley City. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Johnson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holden, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holden, Chilhowee, Blairstown and Quick City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH