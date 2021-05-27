Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 01:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River at Valley City. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water.