Two months after Emma Stone gave birth to her first child, her daughter's name has finally been revealed and it turns out it has special importance to the women in her family. According to a birth certificate for the newborn, obtained by TMZ, Stone and her husband Dave McCary have named their daughter Louise Jean McCary. The actress's middle name is also Jean, a tribute to her grandmother Jean Louise, meaning her daughter's name is simply a reversal of her great-grandmother's. Stone gave birth to her first child with McCary on March 13 in the Los Angeles area, just three months after People first announced the news that the Cruella star was expecting following the emergence of photos of her hiking with a friend while cradling her baby bump in late December.