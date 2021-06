When I was a kid, like most boys you joined the Cub Scouts. Eventually, you advanced towards becoming a Webelo, and then a Boy Scout. Through the process, you learn to “Do Your Best”. The Scout Oath is: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law”. One of the activities I loved to take part in was camping. As I got older my love for camping merged with the adventure of hiking. The idea of packing on my back, all the supplies I need to survive in the wilderness for days, and then walking into the woods appeals to me.