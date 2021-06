PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Authorities say they're preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of the deadly April accident. U.S. Coast Guard officials tell WGNO-TV that a barge is at the site off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and will help remove the Seacor Power and take it to another location as the investigation continues. A preliminary report from federal investigators says the lift boat was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana on April 13.