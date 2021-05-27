Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Swoon: Wholeness in Mind @ Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwoon has been an artist of empathy perhaps even before contemporary really stood face-to-face about what empathy in art looks like. She's an iconic force in storytelling, both about her own life and the people she encounters. Her impact on street art was just that: how do we tell stories to even the casual passerby? And then for her to expand that vernacular to installations, museums, fine art and philanthropy will be why she is in the history books.

Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM

Trails beckon while knee grumbles

I knew it was a good hike when my knee started to hurt. As I marched through a slightly hidden path nestled in the Valles Caldera National Preserve with The New Mexican’s resident Sherpa, Matt Dahlseid, walled in by towering cliff sides and enticed by the slow pitter-patter of a nearby stream, the all too familiar throb began to radiate through my right knee.
Los Alamos County, NM

Anne Hillerman Reads Her New Book Stargazer May 27

Santa Fe author Anne Hillerman reads from Stargazer, her new book, Thursday May 27 at Los Alamos County Library System. Register HERE or on the events page and calendar of the library website: www.losalamoslibrary.org. This presentation will be live-streamed via zoom. Murder, deception, Navajo tradition, and the stars collide in...
Santa Fe, NM

Night visions: an evening viewing of 'Altered Light'

Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
Santa Fe, NM

Elizabeth Hahn at El Zaguán

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.
Santa Fe, NM

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Santa Fe, NM
outsidemagazine

The Story Behind the Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

A decade ago, Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn filled a box with a box with treasure, placed it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, then published a poem containing clues to its location. Thousands of searchers would go looking for the loot, and five of them would die in the process before it was discovered last year. Nobody has followed this saga more closely than journalist Daniel Barbarisi, who broke the news of how the treasure was found and is now coming out with a book about the hunt, Chasing the Thrill. In this episode, our former host, Peter Frick-Wright, who published his own feature about the chase in 2015, digs deep with Barbarisi on the story that captured the world.
Santa Fe, NM

Celebrating a tough shot

Emily Garrett, left, celebrates with her son, Otto Werner, 8, after Garrett made a behind-the-back shot in a game of cornhole Saturday at the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association's Builders Rendezvous. Werner participated in the Kids Lego Creations Contest and built five pieces including a motorcycle, a car, a Star Wars ship and a lava monster.
Santa Fe, NM

Unhappy in his own way

At the very top of Upper Canyon Road sits the Randall Davey House, the former home of the famed painter who moved to Santa Fe in 1920. The thick-walled adobe structure began its life as a sawmill in the mid-19th century. Davey renovated it into a curious and delightful specimen of Santa Fe art deco. Northern New Mexico’s creative elite attended many lavish cocktail parties there until Davey’s death in 1964, and an aura of decadence still hovers over what is now a rustic house museum on the grounds of the Randall Davey Audubon Center.
Santa Fe, NM

Fishing for snails

Tara Carstensen of Santa Fe collects snail on the Santa Fe River for her fish tank at home on Thursday. "These snail are better adapted to cold water and they keep the tank clean." she said.
Abiquiu, NM
Abiquiu Daily

Live events on the horizon in Abiquiu

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Jupiter Cycles: Using Astrology to Supercharge your Life; 3. Reclamation | “Heart of Darkness” Reading; 4. Santa Fe VIP Walking Tour; 5. Northern NM Wedding Expo 2022;
Los Alamos, NM

Three-legged cat finds home

Bigfoot lost a limb in a leg-hold trap meant for wildlife. The 6-month-old tabby cat was caught in Los Alamos. It’s not known how long he suffered in the trap. When he was surrendered to Española Humane, his foot had swelled to twice its normal size and the leg had lost all its blood supply. Bigfoot needed immediate amputation.