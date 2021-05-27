Swoon: Wholeness in Mind @ Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe
Swoon has been an artist of empathy perhaps even before contemporary really stood face-to-face about what empathy in art looks like. She's an iconic force in storytelling, both about her own life and the people she encounters. Her impact on street art was just that: how do we tell stories to even the casual passerby? And then for her to expand that vernacular to installations, museums, fine art and philanthropy will be why she is in the history books.