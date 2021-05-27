Cancel
Gardening

NEW: Strawberries That Taste Like Pineapple and You Can Grow Them

By R Dub
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 22 days ago
A pineapple is not the easiest fruit to peel and now you don't have to. Imagine a strawberry that tastes like pineapple. It's the newest fruit hybrid and you're going to love it. A strawberry that smells and tastes like a pineapple. Easy to eat, healthy and you don't have...

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

#Strawberries#Berries#Strawberry#Pineapple#Fruit#Chilean#Homespunhydrangea Com
