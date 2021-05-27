NEW: Strawberries That Taste Like Pineapple and You Can Grow Them

Those close to me know how much I love the smoothie recipe I'm about to share with you. I make one almost every day, and just about every time a take that first drink I can't help but exclaim "Man, that's a good smoothie!" or words to that effect. I keep waiting to get used to it, for it not to taste so doggone yummy - but that hasn't happened yet. It's so good that I want to share it with everyone - I want you to enjoy it too. It's a simple recipe with just a handful of ingredients - of course, you can feel free to substitute or tweak the recipe to fit your own tastebuds.