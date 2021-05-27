NEW: Strawberries That Taste Like Pineapple and You Can Grow Them

Question: Can you grow celery in pots? I want to see if I can grow it without taking up current space in my garden. -Lee R. Answer: Whether you are growing celery in the garden or in a container, it is a tricky plant to grow. Celery requires a long growing season, typically up to 140 days before it is ready for harvest. Native to the Mediterranean, celery performs best in areas with mild summers and winters. Since celery doesn’t have an extensive roots system, it doesn’t need a container that is incredibly large, but you should use pots that are at least eight inches deep for celery plants. If your area has mild winter weather, you can plant your celery in containers in the early spring or late summer and place your containers outdoors in a location that gets full sunlight exposure.