Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emma Stone meets royals on Zoom

By Celebretainment
myheraldreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge how she rode a motorcycle around The Mall for her role in 'Cruella' during a Zoom chat this week. The 32-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the upcoming movie - was joined by Dame Emma Thompson as she chatted to Prince William and Catherine about working on the film, including when she was speeding around Buckingham Palace dressed as the famous villain.

www.myheraldreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jam#British Royal Family#Royals#Buckingham Palace#Nhs#Duke#Duchess Of Cambridge#Tube#This Week#Holyrood House#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsElite Daily

Emma Stone's Reported Baby Name Has A Sweet Family History

Emma Stone gave birth to a baby girl on March 13, and while fans were thrilled for the Cruella actress, they’ve also been wondering what the name of her daughter is. Now, TMZ has obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, and the meaning of her daughter’s name is reportedly so sweet. Emma Stone's baby's name reportedly is a reflection of her own.
CelebritiesWatauga Democrat

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
MoviesCollider

Emma Stone Explains Why It’s Fun to Be a Villain in Disney’s New ‘Cruella’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
CelebritiesE! Online

Emma Stone Dazzles in Fierce Suit at Cruella's Red Carpet Premiere

Weitere: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Cruella, on Tuesday, May 18. For the special night out, which marked the Oscar winner's first major red carpet in more than year, Stone donned a Louis Vuitton pantsuit along with a gorgeous red purse.
MoviesNBC Los Angeles

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & Fashionlaineygossip.com

Emma Stone: Movie Star at a Movie Premiere!

Movie Stars at movie premieres were a regular daily occurrence, often a multiple daily occurrence, up until 15 months ago. Which is when Movie Stars stopped going to movie premieres because everything stopped. Over the last year, there have been occasional movie premieres, but in Hollywood, those premieres did not involve Movie Stars.
Mental Healthnewbeauty.com

Emma Stone Encourages People to Keep Talking About How they Feel

In lieu of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Child Mind Institute, a non-profit organization that assists children with mental health needs, is launching their Getting Better Together campaign, featuring videos of our favorite celebrities sharing their personal stories with mental health. One of the many A-listers who is stepping up to the plate is actress Emma Stone, and her narrative is one that not only helps eliminate the stigma behind mental health, but one that inspires hope among young kids, too.
CelebritiesPage Six

Emma Stone’s daughter’s name revealed on birth certificate

Emma Stone kept a family tradition with her daughter’s name. The “La La Land” star, 32, named her daughter Louise Jean McCary, per the baby’s birth certificate, which TMZ obtained Monday. Stone and her mother, Krista, both have the middle name Jean too. The actress and her husband, Dave McCary,...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Cruella Herself Would Approve Of Emma Stone’s Premiere Look

It’s one of the most highly anticipated films of the year: Disney’s Cruella. With Emma Stone set to light up the big screen as supervillain Cruella de Vil, is it any wonder that she’s channelled some of her character’s personal style for her latest red carpet appearance?. Attending the film’s...
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Emma Stone At Disney ‘Cruella’ World Premiere

Actress Emma Stone made a red carpet appearance yesterday evening for the world premiere of Disney ‘Cruella‘. It was held at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles and she looked lovely rocking a black and white pant suit with a pop of red lip. While at the premiere Cruella costumes were set out for display as Emma posed nearby.
Beauty & Fashiond23.com

Chronicles: Hear from Emma Stone and Emma Thompson!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent years wondering just how Cruella De Vil became the villain we know (and obsess over) today. All that fabulous fashion, all that hair-raising ruthlessness… what a delicious combo! And now, thanks to Disney’s Cruella—debuting in theaters (and on Disney+ with Premier Access, available in most Disney+ markets) in just a few days time—we’ll all get the inside scoop on what really happened during the iconic character’s rebellious early days…
Beauty & Fashionlaineygossip.com

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Cruella

Cruella opens with a precociously malicious child named Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), born with distinctive two-tone hair and a mean streak a mile wide, repeatedly getting in trouble at school. Her mother, Catherine (Emily Beecham), pleads with Estella to be nice, to get along, to not be “Cruella”, the nickname bestowed on Estella when she acts out. For love of her mother, Estella agrees, but bullies at school must be stood up to, and so “Cruella” keeps poking out from the crevices in Estella’s nice-girl façade, fighting back against rude boys and defending her friend, Anita Darling. Oh yeah, Cruella establishes a pre-existing link between 101 Dalmatians protagonists Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Roger (What We Do in the Shadows’ Kayvan Novak). Her entire deal is just that she sees the Dalmatians one day and goes, “Want that coat,” but NOW she has a whole backstory with Anita and Roger that makes her later theft of their beloved dogs seem especially, well, cruel.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.