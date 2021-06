Apple’s World Wide Developers conference is set to take place on June 7 at 10 am, and we are all but guaranteed to see new versions of iOS 15, iPad OS 15, watchOS 8, the next version of macOS and more software goodies. But will there also be any hardware? And will we possibly see the next generation of Macs with the M1X 14 & 16 inch MacBook Pro and the 32 inch iMac Pro?