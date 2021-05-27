Cancel
NHL

Morning Skate: Island living

By Stanley Cup of Chowder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Thursday, folks, and we finally know who the Bruins will play in Round 2!. It’ll be those pesky New York Islanders, who gave the Bruins fits earlier in the season but kind of got squashed by the B’s after the trade deadline. Given the up-and-down nature of the...

NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Lars Eller: Spotted at morning skate

Eller (lower body) took part in Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Eller was injured in the second period of Monday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2 and did not return, but it appears he may be able to suit up for Wednesday's Game 3. Further updates are expected prior to puck drop and -- should he return-- the 30-year-old's place in the lineup could be affected by the possible return of Evgeny Kuznetsov (not injury related).
NHLNBC Sports

Few answers for Caps Game 3 lineup from morning skate

There were a number of notable appearances at Wednesday's morning skate and a number of notable absences as the Capitals prepare for Game 3 against the Boston Bruins (Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m., NBC Sports Washington). Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ilya Samsonov and Connor McMichael were all on the ice...
NHLSports Illustrated

Maple Leafs' John Tavares Takes the ice Before Morning Skate

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is already back on the ice just one week removed from sustaining a concussion and knee injury in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens. "It's huge, just having him here and being able to talk to him. We want...
NHLNHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate 5/19

Washington and Boston have now played 11 straight one-goal games in the playoffs, and seven of those have gone to overtime. Although Game 2 went to overtime, the Caps had a third-period lead and a chance to nail down that game and a 2-0 series lead, this despite the fact that Boston outplayed the Caps in terms of possession.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Skate Squad

Skate the streets with your plush squad. Skate Squad is not your usual skateboarding game. Instead of playing as a solo…. Skate the streets with your plush squad. Skate Squad is not your usual skateboarding game. Instead of playing as a solo skater, on your way you will pick up others that want to join your squad. The game becomes more challenging and fun with each skater you collect. Control your army of plush skaters, trying to avoid an abundance of hazardous obstacles like upcoming traffic, rocks, giant rolling emojis, bowling balls etc., and reach the finish line with as many skaters as possible. Skate Squad features: ◉ Gameplay like no other ◉ Beautiful handmade 3d graphics ◉ Multiple environments to discover ◉ Various skins to unlock ◉ Plenty of handcrafted levels ◉ Funky soundtrack ◉ Haptic feedback ◉ Optimization for all screens.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Twitter is having the time of their lives watching the wild Penguins vs. Islanders game

Everybody enjoyed Game 3 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. After a wild and crazy first two games of their series, everyone was looking forward to seeing the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders for Game 3 of their first round matchup. The two teams certainly didn’t disappoint, as the two teams provided what might be the most compelling, exciting game of the postseason thus far.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Gaudreau on future; second line powering Bruins

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Johnny Gaudreau would like to remain in Calgary: “If [Brad Treliving] and the owners are...
NHLNBC Washington

Daniel Sprong Skates on the Second Line at the Morning Skate

Sprong takes morning skate on second line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Facing elimination and in need of offense, it appears Daniel Sprong could be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 5 (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington). Sprong skated on the second line during Sunday's morning skate, which is typically a good indication of what the lines will be for the upcoming game.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Knight’s playoff debut; Conn Smythe favorites

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • On Spencer Knight‘s stunning playoff debut: “Knight didn’t just do what the starting goalie Sergei...
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins live stream, TV channel, how to watch the NHL Playoffs

The New York Islanders will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series from PPG Paints Arena on Monday night. The Islanders were able to tie up the series at home in front of a raucous crowd at the Nassau Coliseum on Saturday and will look for back-to-back wins when they make the trip back to Pittsburgh for game five. Meanwhile, the Penguins will be back on home ice where they were (22-4-2) this season and will look to take a 3-2 lead in the series with a win tonight.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin showing all signs of living up to the hype

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin celebrates with Josh Bailey, left, and Cal Clutterbuck after Bailey's winning overtime goal in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Monday. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar. Barry Trotz was a big fan of Ilya Sorokin’s 48-save performance...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Armstrong on Blues’ window; when rebuilds go wrong

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Blues GM Doug Armstrong believes their Stanley Cup window remains open. [Post-Dispatch]. • Oilers GM...
NHLtonyspicks.com

New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Islanders vs Boston Bruins 5/31/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Islanders will play game two with the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 31, 2021, at 7:30 PM EDT. The Islanders have won the first game series in the playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins but they were defeated in the first meeting with Boston to a score of 2-5. Anthony Beauvillier scored the first shot in the 1st period of the game. Adam Pelech made the last point in the 2nd period. The team ranks 4th in the East Division standings with a record of 32-17-7.
NHLchatsports.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Islanders, Round 2, Game 1

The long weekend is here and so is the Stanley Cup playoff’s second round!. The Boston Bruins kick things off at home against the New York Islanders to a near-capacity TD Garden and it’s going to be WILD. 2,100+ fans were loud. 4,600+ were louder. 18,000+ will be nuts.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Fans approved to attend Game 7; Sorokin or Varlamov?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • The provincial government has signed off on having 550 fully vaccinated frontline health-care workers in...
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins vs. Islanders live stream: How to watch Game 1 online

The second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs opens Saturday night in Boston, where the Bruins will host the New York Islanders at TD Garden. The atmosphere at the Garden should be electric. Not only is a new series beginning, the arena will be at near-full capacity for the first time since March of 2020. The last Bruins playoff game at TD Garden with a full crowd (or close to it) was Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.
NHLJapers' Rink

Monday Caps Clips

The Washington Capitals have some solid prospects in the pipeline for next season, but where do they all rank? [NoVa Caps]. The first portion of Tarik El-Bashir’s Athletic mailbag includes discussion on the Cup window, Ovi’s contract, and Evgeny Kuznetsov. [Athletic ($)]. The Seattle Expansion Draft is fast approaching, so...