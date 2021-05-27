Cancel
Energy Industry

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell

carbonbrief.org
 6 days ago

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell. Separate decisions on Wednesday saw “Big Oil…suffer[ing] a climate backlash”, the Financial Times reports, after a Dutch district court ruled Shell must cut its emissions 45% by 2030 relative to 2019 levels, Exxon was defeated by activist shareholders on the election of two new members to its 12-strong board and a large majority of Chevron shareholders voted for a “substantial” reduction in the firm’s “scope 3” emissions from the use of its products. The paper continues: “Campaigners hailed the day as a breakthrough moment in the oil industry’s history, as the urgency of the climate crisis arrived at the door of some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel producers.” It quotes the head of oil and gas at Ceres, an investor climate action nonprofit, saying: “This will be seen in retrospect as the day when everything changed for Big Oil.” The paper also reports “analysts” saying the Shell ruling “could set a precedent for similar cases against the world’s biggest corporate polluters”, but adds that Shell plans to appeal the decision. Reuters covers the Shell ruling and says it “could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world”. Significantly, it quotes the judge in the case saying the 45% reduction relates to absolute emissions from “the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group”. The newswire adds that Shell had earlier this year set out plans to reduce the “carbon intensity” of its products by 45% by 2035, from 2016 levels. It notes: “The court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell’s intensity-based targets could allow the company to grow its output in theory.” Coverage from the Wall Street Journal and Deutsche Welle links the target imposed on Shell by the court – a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2019 levels – with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report, which found global CO2 emissions should fall to 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5C. Bloomberg reports the story and notes that Shell’s emissions, including those of its customers, amounted to 1.7bn tonnes of CO2 in 2019, adding that this is “around the same as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest polluter”. The Guardian story says the “unprecedented” Shell ruling is a “landmark”, which will have “wide implications for the energy industry and other polluting multinationals”. It quotes the judge saying her ruling may “curb the potential growth of the Shell group”, but adding: “The interest served with the reduction obligation outweighs the Shell group’s commercial interests.” The paper continues: “Shell had argued that there was no legal basis for the case and that governments alone are responsible for meeting Paris targets. The court found that ‘since 2012 there has been broad international consensus about the need for non-state action, because states cannot tackle the climate issue on their own’.” According to Associated Press, the ruling found Shell’s existing climate goals are “not concrete enough”. The New York Times quotes the court finding that Shell’s plans “largely amount to rather intangible, undefined and non-binding plans for the long term”. Politico quotes one reaction to the ruling in its headline, saying the verdict is “mind-blowing”. It adds: “Wednesday’s verdict marks the first time a Dutch court has imposed emission reduction requirements on a company; until now such verdicts – issued in cases in the Netherlands, France and Germany – had aimed at getting governments to boost their climate efforts.” Climate Home News notes that Shell had faced a “growing revolt among its shareholders over its emission reduction plan at its annual general meeting last week”, adding that the company’s plans to expand oil and gas production until 2025 is “at odds with the International Energy Agency’s first comprehensive scenario aligned with limiting global heating to 1.5C”. The outlet adds that the Shell case was “built…on a precedent set by the ‘Urgenda case’, a landmark climate lawsuit taken to the top of the Dutch court system in 2019”. The Times, the Independent, Agence France-Presse via France 24, Sky News, CNN, CNBC, Argus Media, the Hill, DeSmog, BusinessGreen and a second Financial Times article all cover the Shell ruling. The three oil major stories are also covered by the Financial Times podcast.

Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy took Greenpeace to court on Wednesday alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws in the environmental group’s campaign describing AGL as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”. Greenpeace Australia Pacific has accused AGL, which predominantly generates coal-fired electricity, of “greenwashing”...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

UK carbon market targets emissions post-Brexit

Britain recently launched its own carbon trading market, more than five months after Brexit, as the government targets lower emissions before this year's vital UN climate change summit. Carbon trading, a key way to prevent climate change, involves companies buying the right to pollute from others who have a lower carbon footprint.
Energy Industry95.5 FM WIFC

CO2 emissions from coal shipping stay strong in 2020 as green pressures grow

LONDON (Reuters) – Carbon emissions produced from seaborne coal exports stayed steady last year despite the impact of the coronavirus on consumption, a study showed on Wednesday, although the sector faces growing environmental scrutiny. Coal is among the biggest commodities transported by the dry bulk shipping sector and European countries...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear societies call for COP26 to support nuclear

Over 100 nuclear societies around the globe have called for world leaders to "follow the science" and recognise that nuclear energy output must at least double by 2050 to meet global net-zero targets. The call comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) being held in Glasgow from 1-12 November this year.
Energy IndustryWBUR

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Saudis Liken IEA Net-Zero Plan to Romantic Comedy Sequel

(Bloomberg) -- At first glance, a 200-page treatise on energy efficiency might not resemble a glitzy Hollywood musical fantasy. But it depends on the audience. The International Energy Agency stirred some passionate debate last month when it urged an end to new oil and gas investments to avert disastrous climate change. The adviser to major economies detailed the step and many others in its “road map” for reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Energy IndustryIdaho8.com

A third climate activist is expected to be elected to Exxon’s board

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon’s preferred directors.
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Shell and the new era of climate risk

Over the past few years, the term "climate risk" has risen to the fore, taking up residency inside the world's biggest banks and investors. Today, it is part of many companies’ toolkit as they seek to understand the impacts of climate change on their business and society. The United Nations...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board

A third climate advocate has secured a seat on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. Alexander Karsner, a private equity investor from Engine No. 1, won a seat on ExxonMobil's board, according to preliminary results for Exxon's election of directors, which were released by the company on Wednesday. Engine No....
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster. That’s good news for the likes of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Russia’s Gazprom and Rosneft.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

OPEC, Russia Seen Gaining From Climate Activist Wins

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster....
Economyrdworldonline.com

R&D World Index: Climate change dominating R&D actions

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending May 28, 2021 closed at 4,911.85 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 1.75% (or 83.97 basis points) from the week ending May 21, 2021. The stock of 14 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.31% (Novartis) to 9.00% (Ford Motor Co.). The stock of 11 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.07% (Eli Lilly & Co.) to -4.16% (Merck & Co.).
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fresh From Exxon Victory, Engine No. 1 Now Plots Activist ETF

(Bloomberg) -- The tiny activist fund that recently won at least two seats on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board is setting its sights on a new challenge -- the $6.3 trillion ETF industry. Engine No. 1, which shocked investors and analysts last week by taking the board positions at Exxon’s annual...
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Are we finally in the death-throes of the fossil fuel era?

Global efforts to curb the use of fossil fuels are being made by all of the world’s leading nations, but occasionally, despite the genuine momentum, it can still feel like everything is moving a bit too slowly. However, a new eye-catching report put together by London-based think tank Carbon Tracker,...
Energy Industrymanhattancontrarian.com

The Current Legal Onslaught Is Unlikely To Limit World Oil Production Significantly

As you may be aware, a big part of the recent strategy of environmental activists supposedly to address “climate change” has been a multi-front legal onslaught against the major oil producing companies. The onslaught has included everything from hundreds of lawsuits in as many jurisdictions, restrictive new laws, regulatory initiatives, proxy contests, and much else.