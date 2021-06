Let me make it clear before all hell breaks loose, at the Jersey Shore we call it Pork Roll, not Taylor Ham. I say, Pork Roll, my sisters say, Pork Roll, my parents say, Pork Roll. Everyone I know says, Pork Roll, besides my goofball North Jersey buddy who takes pride in saying, Taylor Ham. He's also one of those people who think Monmouth County is in South Jersey. "North Jersey Matt" is one of my best friends but he's also an idiot! Yes, I will make sure he gets the link to this article...