James Bond to stay on the big screen after Amazon deal

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture James Bond films will continue to be screened in cinemas, despite Amazon's deal to buy the movie studio that co-owns the rights to 007. The tech giant bought MGM in a purchase worth $8.45bn (£5.97bn) this week. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stressed that the deal...

MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Skyfall’ on Amazon Prime and Hulu, High-Grade Bond Entertainment From Start To Finish

2012’s Skyfall (Amazon Prime, Hulu), the Sam Mendes-directed 23rd entry in the James Bond film series and third to star Daniel Craig as Bond, was a worldwide smash, earning over a billion in box office receipts as well as an Academy Award for Adele in the Best Original Song category and a well-deserved nomination for cinematographer Roger Deakins. Is Bond over the hill? Are the Bond films themselves? Not if Skyfall had anything to say about it.
MoviesRochester City Newspaper

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
BusinessMiddletown Press

Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...
Moviesdequeenbee.com

Ben Whishaw: It was 'quite moving' to star in No Time To Die

Ben Whishaw found it "quite moving" to feature in Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in 'No Time To Die'. The 40-year-old star returns to the role of Q in the hotly-anticipated 007 flick, which has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested it "finishes" plot from earlier Bond movies when it is released in September.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon ‘in talks to buy James Bond film studio MGM for $9billion’

Amazon is reportedly considering purchasing the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film studios, also known as MGM.Variety reported on Tuesday that the companies were “weeks into negotiations”. MGM is the studio behind the James Bond film franchise, as well as other legacy titles such as the Rocky movies and Legally Blonde.A possible asking price of about $9bn has reportedly been discussed.The New York Times, which also reported on the potential deal, citing three people briefed on the matter, noted it was still “unclear how much Amazon might be willing to spend”.The deal would mark Amazon’s biggest foray into entertainment so far, along with its...
BusinessFrankfort Times

Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company's second-largest...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Fraser T Smith tips Stormzy for James Bond theme

Fraser T Smith has tipped Stormzy to record the next James Bond theme. The studio wizard produced the Grime megastar’s acclaimed 2017 album ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ and believes it is the time for a rap star to land the gig. Appearing on the ‘For Your Ears Only’ podcast, Fraser...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
BusinessEsquire

What Amazon's Purchase of MGM Means for James Bond

Say goodbye to the studio era and hello to the streaming conglomerate era. In a blockbuster business deal, Amazon has purchased Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the storied Hollywood studio that gave us iconic tentpoles of cinematic history like Gone With the Wind, Doctor Zhivago, and The Wizard of Oz, among many others. MGM owns countless desirable franchises, like Rocky and Legally Blonde, but the jewel in the studio’s crown is undoubtedly the marquee James Bond franchise, a massively profitable and fiercely guarded piece of intellectual property. But just what does this $8.45 billion deal mean for the future of Bond? It’s too early to say, but one thing’s for sure: don’t expect a sudden glut of Bond movies.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

James Bond star Mads Mikkelsen teases Indiana Jones 5 story

James Bond, Star Wars, Marvel, Fantastic Beasts and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen will soon be adding another iconic franchise to his roster with Indiana Jones 5. While we don't know anything yet about his character in the upcoming Indy sequel, the actor revealed that he has read the script, calling it "everything" he wanted.