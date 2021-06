Eco-friendliness has grown to be very important. You and your family can live more sustainably by trying out some of these simple changes. Start saving money by purchasing Water Sense plumbing products designed to save you water in your home. These products receive a label from retailers for their water-saving properties. They sell low-flow toilets, energy-efficient showers, and faucets that reduce the amount of water used in sinks. New dishwashers use less water and when you wait until you have a full load to wash dishes this will save you money. Energy Star appliances receive a rating for saving water and energy and are a good investment. Investing in an energy-efficient water heater can save on water use. The Department of Energy estimates heating water in your home uses 18% of your total energy. A tankless hot water heater will save you money and is 8-16% more efficient than other brands.