Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Museum News: Museum opens to public on June 2

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

The Kamiah Valley Historical Society met recently to begin putting together a 2021 season schedule to man the Kamiah Museum during the summer months. The season begins the first Wednesday after Memorial Day. We are looking forward to opening the museum to the public again. On Wednesday, June 2, the...

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baked Goods#Memorial Day#History Books#Museum News#The Kamiah Museum#The Home Store#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Welcome Center#Refreshments#Calendar#Free Coffee#Hosts#Tables#Toys#Drinks#Cookies#Jams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Lewis County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Lewis County Historical Society

The May meeting of the Lewis County Historical Society will be held on Monday, May 17, at 1 p.m. in the Nezperce Community Center located at 602 4th Ave. The group will hold a short business meeting before sharing what each society has been doing. The public is invited to...
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Chamber Recognizes Arsenault, Scott

Kamiah Chamber of Commerce President Dallon Wheeler gave the president’s award to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault at the May 5 chamber meeting. Wheeler said, “We like what he’s done so far for the community and what he’s going to do.” Kayeloni Scott was also announced as the member of the year.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

KHS choir engages audience in first in-person show of year

KAMIAH — The Kamiah High School choir engaged an animated audience of 80-plus family members, friends and school staff with their Seasons of Music show last Monday, April 26. Despite attempts at performances earlier in the school year, this was the first in-person show of the school year due to COVID restrictions.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

‘Save the Legion Hall’ fund-raiser set May 15; $20,000 goal this spring for repairs, upgrades

Ron Funnemark, the commander of American Legion post 75 said they are trying to raise $20,000 this spring for repairs and upgrades for the Legion Hall. The legion is planning the first “Save the Legion Hall” benefit auction on Saturday, May 15 (Armed Forces Day) from 5-8 p.m. with the live auction from 6-8 p.m. After seeing other organizations like “Save the Pool crab feed” hold successful fund-raisers at the hall, they decided to hold their own benefit auction. The event will have a no-host bar and pulled pork sandwich dinner for sale. They are asking community members and businesses for cash donations and auction items.