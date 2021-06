The 1989 June Fourth Incident has once and for all destroyed the more positive image that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had built up in the late 1970s. Even though subsequently, Deng Xiaoping made a tour down south to further promote reform and opening up, and the economy grew at a rapid pace with Hong Kong also enjoying many benefits. Nevertheless, the scars from the Tiananmen Square Massacre have long been etched into people’s memories, and this part of history has never been forgotten just because of China’s economic development.