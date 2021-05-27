Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Annie Amy Elenwood, 71

clearwaterprogress.com
 6 days ago

Annie Amy Elenwood, 71, died March 18, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1949. A small burial site service will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 1 p.m., at No Kid Lane in Kamiah, Idaho. For information contact Dewayne Elenwood at 520-260-1419. To plant a tree in memory of...

www.clearwaterprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribute Store#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

‘Hometown Pride’ photo contest open to teens

KAMIAH — Teenagers 12 to 18 are invited to show what makes them proud to call Kamiah home. UYLC invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict something that brings them hometown pride and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Birth: Aksana Lin McClure

Hannah Gould and Alfred McClure, of Kamiah, Idaho are the parents of a baby daughter. Aksana Lin McClure was born on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Cottonwood, Idaho. She weighed six pounds and 14 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. She joins a sister, Alieyah...