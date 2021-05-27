Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Muni Plans to Reach 98% of San Francisco This August

By Becca Bandit
funcheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2021, 98% of residents and 100% of equity neighborhoods could be within a ¼ mile of a Muni stop. Following major service restorations on May 15, with the KT Ingleside-Third and N Judah Muni Metro rail service resuming, historic street cars returning and subways reopening, the SFMTA is already hard at work planning to restore even more service later this summer. This effort will potentially close almost all of the Muni service gaps across the city, bringing 98% of San Francisco within two to three blocks of a Muni stop.

sf.funcheap.com
